The "Global Clinical Trials Market, By Phase, By Disease & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Clinical Trials Market was valued at USD 48.07 Billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to attain a value of USD 80.53 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% over the prediction period (2022 - 2028).
Clinical trials are carried out in four stages, and regulatory bodies constantly monitor them all the way through the study. Additionally, according to WHO data released in April 2021, the burden of chronic diseases is increasing. This is expected to increase interest in clinical trials and spur the creation of novel drugs.
Driver
The prevalence of chronic diseases is rising. Chronic illnesses are more prevalent than ever. People are growing more sedentary as the middle class expands and urbanisation picks up speed. Genetic anomalies, diabetes, malaria, HIV, and other illnesses including TB and obesity are on the rise as a result.
An increase in the prevalence of target diseases and genetic defects, continued technological breakthroughs in Polymerase Chain Reaction technologies, and higher investments, finance, and grants for scientific research are further factors influencing market revenue growth.
Restraint
Clinical trials are really at danger due to the outcomes of medical trials. The testing of the technology has led to injuries and occasionally fatalities because it is so new. These hazards should be carefully considered before using technology on humans, and anyone participating in a trial should be well-informed of the potential repercussions. People who are ill sometimes experiment with new things in the vain hope of getting better, which is a paradox.
Market Trends
Adherence to processes is one of the key trends that participants in the clinical trials market have noticed. Clinical research directed by Principal Investigators are becoming more and more common. The continuous coronavirus positive cases have increased the relevance and significance of stakeholders in the clinical trials sector. Clinical trials must now be conducted online as a result of this change.
Companies Mentioned
- IQVIA (US)
- PAREXEL International Corporation (US)
- Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (US)
- Charles River Laboratory (US)
- ICON Plc (Ireland)
- PRA Health Sciences (US)
- Syneos Health (US)
- Eli Lilly and Company (US)
- Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)
- Pfizer (US)
- Clinipace (US)
