The "Cloud Based Data Management Services Market by Service Type (Integration, Security & Back-up, Quality), Service Model (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), Deployment Mode (Public, Private), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cloud Based Data Management Services market size is expected to grow from USD 34.0 billion in 2022 to USD 141.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period.
Software-as-a-Service segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.
Organizations need better ways to manage and protect their data, as well as gain new insights. The SaaS data management models offer back-up & recovery, disaster recovery, archiving, file & object services, dev/test provisioning, and data governance and security through a single vendor. This model eliminates the need to work with multiple providers and solutions for SaaS-based data management.
The idea of applying a SaaS model to what has traditionally been an IT-managed function would seem to offer several advantages, including reducing the burden IT faces in managing data infrastructure, bringing more cost predictability to the equation, scaling on demand, giving midsize companies tools to compete more effectively against larger enterprises, and accessing cloud based apps and services to derive additional value from data.
BFSI industry vertical to hold largest market share in 2022
Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) have to rapidly digitalize to meet the changing customer needs. Data has become an integral part of businesses- from acquiring customers to serving them, personalization to predictive analytics; businesses are increasingly becoming data-driven businesses. Further, touchless digital banking and app-based transactions have gained much traction.
To operate efficiently with much agility, financial services companies are migrating to the cloud. Moreover, traditional banks will be able to embrace digital banking at a much faster pace in a cloud environment and come up with innovative products that will effectively compete with modern fintech firms in the marketplace.
With data integration, banks learn more about their customers' needs, wants, and expectations, which allows banks to boost sales. Cloud Based data management services offer a 360-degree view of a customer who can quickly identify any illegal financial activities such as money laundering, tax evasion, or fraud, as well as other major crimes such as terrorism activity, allowing the financial institution to take timely action.
North America to hold largest market share of Cloud Based Data Management Services market in 2022
North America comprises major economies that drive investments in R&D activities and develop new technologies related to the cloud based data management services market. Further, the increase in the number of small businesses in the region indicates sustainable growth. In 2022, the number of small businesses in the US has reached 33.2 million, which forms around 99% of the US business sector. This is likely to boost the demand for cloud Based data management services market across North America.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Enhanced Elasticity and Efficiency
- Increased Demand for Improved Data Usability and Quality
- Speed of Implementation and Deployment
- Demand for Workplace Collaboration
- Simplified Data Backup and Disaster Recovery
Restraints
- Performance Issues
- Lack of Appropriate Infrastructure in Emerging Economies
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Cloud Based Master Data Management (MDM)
- Advisory and Consultancy Services
Challenges
- Assertion of Privacy and Security
- Business Benefits and Reliability
- High Cost of Storing Data on Cloud
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture
- Actian
- Alibaba Cloud
- AWS
- Cisco
- Cloudera
- Cohesity
- Dell Technologies
- Experian
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Vantara
- HPE
- IBM
- Informatica
- Netapp
- Oracle
- SAP
- SAS
- Snowflake
- Talend
- Teradata
- Tibco Software
