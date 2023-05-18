DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2023--
The "Cloud Computing in Banking - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global spending by retail banks on cloud computing in 2022 amounted to $39 billion. It is expected to reach $83 billion by the end of 2026.
The advantages of using cloud computing in the banking industry are extensive. It can help companies modernize infrastructure, scale operations, reduce costs, improve resiliency, and build new revenue streams and services.
Cloud-based systems have helped banks adapt to the rise in remote working, increased customer app use, and associated security and fraud risks. It is now a question of how banks should migrate to the cloud, not if. Ensuring a smooth, tailored, and targeted cloud migration is essential, especially in a heavily regulated industry like banking.
A siloed approach to banking IT management is outdated and unsuitable. Different approaches to choosing infrastructure include multi-cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud, and private cloud.
Deciding on which to use means compromising between system control and customization and scalability, leading to the rule of thumb: deploy on private and scale on public. Some banks use a hybrid approach, including on-premise, private, and public clouds. This offers control, flexibility, and easy scaling but comes at a price, as on-premise hardware must still be maintained.
Scope
- The publisher's Enterprise ICT Investment Trends 2022 survey found that most retail banks already have considerable exposure to cloud infrastructure and are continuing with their cloud implementations.
- The cloud can offer quick and agile deployment of cybersecurity. A bank can outsource its cybersecurity management at a lower cost by using cloud managed services. Cloud can also help banks to standardize their processes and data management.
Reasons to Buy
- Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.
- Gain an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the cloud computing theme.
- Learn how spending on cloud will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Cloud Computing Value Chain
- Cloud services (PaaS and IaaS)
- Cloud services (SaaS)
- Cloud professional services
- Banking Challenges
- The Impact of Cloud Computing on Banking
- Case Studies
- Data Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Patent trends
- Company filings trends
- Hiring trends
- Cloud computing timeline
- Companies
- Leading cloud computing adopters in banking
- Leading cloud computing vendors
- Specialist cloud computing vendors in banking
- Sector Scorecard
- Retail banking sector scorecard
- Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Salesforce
- Zendesk
- Avaloq
- N26
- Deutsche Bank
- Microsoft
- ServiceNow
- Fiserv
- Temenos
- Bank of America
- American Express
- Box
- Alphabet
- Hi Sun FinTech Global
- BBVA
- HSBC
- Oracle
- Dropbox
- Infosys
- iGTB
- Banca Generali
- Starling
- Alphabet
- Datadog
- Mambu
- Thought Machine
- JPMorgan Chase
- Morgan Stanley
- Workday
- New Relic
- SDK.finance
- 10x Banking
- Wells Fargo
- Standard Chartered
- Infor
- Intuit
- FIS Profile
- Barclays
- Adobe
- Xero
- Oracle
- UBS
- Alphabet
- Huawei
- Mirantis
- Santander
- Oracle
- IBM
- Portainer
- Bank of America
- Wells Fargo
- IBM (Red Hat)
- VMware (Pivotal)
- Oracle
- CloudFoundry
- Captial One
- Amazon
- Apprenda
- ING Bank
- Amazon
- Huawei
- Verizon
- DBS Bank
- JP Morgan
- Kyndryl
- VMware
- Captial One
- Goldman Sachs
- SAP
- Citigroup
- Alibaba
- Tencent
- Adobe
- DXC Technology
- Accenture
- Wipro
- HCL
- Informatica
- NTT
- FIS Profile
- Boomi
- TD Bank
- BNY Mellon
- Cognizant
- Infosys
- Mambu
- Salesforce
- BBVA
- Atos
- Orange Business
- Talend
- Citigroup
- UBS
- Cognizant
- Infosys
- CSI
- National Bank of Australia
- Kyndryl
- DXC Technology
- Temenos
- TCS
- Infosys
- FIS Profile
- Deutsche Bank
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2teesv
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005662/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS BANKING DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/18/2023 11:51 AM/DISC: 05/18/2023 11:50 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005662/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.