The "Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT: Market for Cloud support of IIoT by Software, Platforms, Infrastructure (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS) including Centralized Cloud Edge Computing for Devices and Things 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the technologies, players, and solutions relied upon for cloud computing in IIoT. The report analyzes the impact of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS upon IIoT as well as cloud computing software, platforms, and infrastructure in support of edge computing.
The report also assesses market opportunities for cloud computing support of IIoT devices and the objects that will be monitored, actuated, and controlled through IoT enabled processes. The report includes detailed forecasts for the global and regional outlook as well as by industry verticals, devices, and things from 2021 to 2026.
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Web Services
- Amplia Soluciones SL
- AT&T Inc.
- Aware360 Ltd.
- C3IoT
- Carriots
- CISCO Systems Inc.
- Cumulocity GmBH
- Echelon Corporation
- Enterox Systems
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- General Electric (GE)
- Honeywell International
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Losant IoT Inc.
- Meshify
- Microsoft Corporation
- PTC
- Real Time Innovation (RTI)
- Reali Technologies Ltd
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
- Sierra Wireless Inc.
- TempolQ
- Thethings.io
- Uptake Technologies Inc.
- XILINX Inc.
- XMPro
Select Report Findings:
- Representing 36% of the global market, North America will reach $85.5 billion by 2026
- Infrastructure as a Service will reach $103.1 billion globally by 2026, let by private networks
- Smart robots will represent a $1.86 billion opportunity by 2026, driven by factory automation
- Primarily in industrial and enterprise segments, connected things will reach $20.6 billion by 2026
Cloud computing is moving beyond the consumer and enterprise markets into support for manufacturing and industrial automation of other industry verticals. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) represents a substantial opportunity for both the centralized cloud "as a service" model for software, platforms, and infrastructure as well as distributed computing wherein IIoT edge computing will enable the ICT industry to leverage real-time processing and analytics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Overview
3 IIoT Cloud Computing Ecosystem
3.1 IIoT Cloud Computing Services
3.2 Cloud Computing Deployment
3.3 IIoT Cloud Computing Applications
3.4 Cloud Manufacturing
3.5 Software Defined IIoT and Industry 4.0
3.6 Smart Connected Enterprise and Workplace
3.7 Cloud Technology in Robotics
3.8 Artificial Intelligence and IIoT Solutions
3.9 IIoT Cloud Computing Challenges
3.10 IIoT Cloud Computing Pricing Models
4 Cloud Computing in IIoT Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Use of Cloud Computing Platforms
4.1.2 Government Policies, Initiatives and Innovative Efforts
4.1.3 Optimization of operational efficiency and automation
4.2 Challenges
4.2.1 High initial cost
4.2.2 Data Security and Privacy Breaches
5 Case Study: Cloud Computing in IIoT Market
5.1 IoT Use cases of Kemppi
5.2 Smarter Systems for Increasing Customer Productivity Case Study
5.3 Caterpillar's NextGen Human-Machine Interface (HMI) software platform
5.4 Creating Smarter heating and cooling systems with cloud
5.5 Prototyping the Future Automotive Cloud
5.6 Oil and Gas production Smart Case Study
5.7 Rockwell Adapted Microsoft Azure Case Study
5.8 Cloud-first digital transformation
5.9 Eastman Case study for cloud migration
5.10 Data Analytics Improves Transportation Equipment Utilization
6 Industrial IoT Cloud Computing Market
7 IIoT Cloud Connected Devices/Things Forecasts
8 Company Analysis
9 Conclusions and Recommendations
