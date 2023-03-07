DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2023--
The "Global Cloud Managed Service Market By Service Type, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, & By Region-Forecast Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cloud Managed Service Market was valued at USD 86.32 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 130.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period (2022-2028).
The market growth rate will be driven by the increasing importance placed on mobility as well as the need to concentrate on core business operations. The demand for the services will also develop as scalability and reliability become more in demand since they allow businesses to scale up and down their operations by providing tailored offerings to the available services.
Segments covered in this report
The global cloud managed service market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment, enterprise size, vertical, and region. Based on service type, the cloud managed service market is segmented into managed business service, managed network service, managed infrastructure service, managed security service, managed mobility service, and managed communication & collaboration service.
Based on deployment, the market is segmented into public cloud and private cloud.
Based on the enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and, large size enterprises.
Based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government & Public sector, Healthcare & life science, Retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, and others.
Based on region, the global cloud managed service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.
Driver
Businesses are more focused on cutting IT expenses, which will increase demand in the future.
Pay-as-you-go services, where businesses are charged according to how much of a resource they utilise, will give them flexibility and cost savings. Cloud managed services have a number of advantages, including improved IT functionality and specialised IT services.
Many people accessing the cloud simultaneously runs the risk of causing network congestion, which slows down internet speed and can cause outages. Large amounts of traffic from numerous clients could overload the server and cause a temporary power outage that would affect corporate operations.
Restraint
The concern over security and privacy is the biggest drawback of using many third parties to carry out cloud-managed services. This includes the infrastructures for virtualization, mobility, endpoints, networks, and databases. As a result, sensitive business information might be disclosed.
Hence, for many firms, their anxiety over security and privacy is the main roadblock to utilising cloud-managed services. MSPs have implemented the necessary privacy and security measures for the data that must be distributed over the cloud in order to address this issue. Only a few of the methods utilised to give clients better security include encryption and end-to-end network protection.
Market Trends
Service providers are fast producing sophisticated apps to include their customers' use of various cloud resources. Both the development of cloud-native applications and cloud migration fall under this. Even if the platform components vary depending on the vendor's approach, top network service providers use hybrid cloud systems that combine various cloud services to automate deployment and assure seamless operations. The network gains greater coordination and the processing of metadata for these systems through the standardisation of various cloud providers. This meta-data can be used to track the usage of cloud services and prepare for impending changes.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market overview
Parent Market Analysis
Market overview
Market size
- Market Dynamics
- Exhibit: Impact analysis of DROC, 2021
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- SWOT Analysis
KEY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Technology Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Ecosystem Of the Market
- IP Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Startup Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Innovation Matrix
- Pipeline product Analysis
- Macroeconomic Indicators
COVID IMPACT
- Introduction
- Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment
- Exhibit: Data on GDP - Year-over-year growth 2016-2022 (%)
- Revised Market Size
- Exhibit: Data Table on Global Cloud managed service Market size and forecast 2022-2028 ($ million)
- Impact Of COVID On Key Segments
- Exhibit: Data Table on Segment Market size and forecast 2022-2028 ($ million)
- COVID Strategies By Company
- Exhibit: Analysis on key strategies adopted by companies
MARKET DYNAMICS & OUTLOOK
- Market Dynamics
- Exhibit: Impact analysis of DROC, 2021
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Regulatory Landscape
- SWOT Analysis
- Porters Analysis
- Competitive rivalry
- Threat of substitute products
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Threat of new entrants
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The Special insights on future disruptions
- Political Impact
- Economic impact
- Social Impact
- Technical Impact
- Environmental Impact
- Legal Impact
Global Cloud managed service Market by Service Type
Global Cloud managed service Market by Deployment
Global Cloud managed service Market by Enterprise size
Global Cloud managed service Market by Vertical
Market Size by Region
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- IBM technologies (U.S.)
- Huawei Technologies (China)
- NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)
- Cisco Systems (U.S.)
- Ericsson (U.S.)
- Verizon Communications (U.S.)
- Accenture PLC (Ireland)
- NTT DATA Services (U.S.)
- Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)
- Ericsson (Sweden)
- AWS (US)
- Infosys (India)
- Atos (France)
- Alcatel-Lucent (France)
- TCS (India)
- Wipro (India)
- Rackspace (US)
- Datacom (New Zealand)
- Cloudicity (Washington)
- Connectria (US)
- DLT Solutions (US)
