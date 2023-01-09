DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023--
The "Global Cloud Managed Services Market By Service Type, By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global cloud managed services market size was valued at $83.26 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $319.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031.
Managed cloud services can encompass a variety of IT tasks, including engineering on demand, operations management, 24/7 help desk support, hosting, and implementation. By offloading these types of tasks to a trusted partner, businesses can free up their internal IT teams to focus on more complex initiatives and efforts that drive new business outcomes.
Rising demands for cloud applications are propelling the growth of the global cloud-managed services market.
Furthermore, lower costs of cloud services and hyper-scaling capabilities are also expected to aid in the growth of cloud managed services industry. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy can hamper the market growth.
Conversely, the growing demand for cloud and cloud services in SMEs is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the cloud managed services market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global cloud managed services market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing global cloud managed services market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the global cloud managed services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global global cloud managed services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Service Type
- Managed Business Services
- Managed Network Services
- Managed Security Services
- Application
- Managed LPS and LDS
- Distributed Denial of Services
- Unified Threat Management
- Secured Information and Event Management
- Firewall Management
- Endpoint Security
- Others
- Managed Infrastructure Services
- Managed Mobility Services
- Managed Communication and Collaboration Services
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- It And Telecom
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Mexico
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Korea
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Accenture plc
- ALE International, ALE USA Inc.
- Atos SE
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cloudticity
- Datacom Group Ltd
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Limited
- NEC Corporation
- NTT DATA Corporation
- RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Wipro Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/512ll2
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005519/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/09/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/09/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005519/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.