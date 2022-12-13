HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--
Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a network service provider powering global connectivity for new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises, announces that the company has been awarded its International Long Distance (ILD) License from the Indian Government. This award enables GCX to expand its services, now including international telephony capabilities, to support customers throughout India.
The approval of GCX’s ILD License from the Department of Telecommunications is a significant step towards building new partnerships in this critical market, which coupled with hybrid cloud connectivity brings a diverse choice for our customers. Global bandwidth consumption is rapidly increasing across both established hubs and emerging markets. With its ILD license, GCX can support the increasing needs for fiber optic interconnectivity in India as the owner and operator of one of the world’s largest privately-owned submarine networks.
“The ILD license paves the way for intensifying GCX’s capabilities in one of the world’s largest markets,” says Carl Grivner, CEO of Global Cloud Xchange. “We are further demonstrating the company’s commitment to this rapidly evolving business region and providing assurances to our wide-ranging International customer portfolio.”
GCX’s network is built to facilitate digital transformation with bandwidth services, now available throughout India in order to keep pace with growing connectivity demands.
Today, GCX enables new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises to leverage growth opportunities and improve resilience through strategic subsea network capacity and diverse route offerings in high growth markets throughout the world. The company’s network capabilities are supported by a team of industry experts providing consultative solutions, managed ICT, cyber security, and UCaaS services to some of the world’s most notable brands.
About Global Cloud Xchange
GCX Holdings Limited (Bermuda), operating as Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), offers network services that power digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers, and telecoms carriers. We cover all aspects of cloud-centric connectivity from managed SD-WAN and hybrid networks, to direct Cloud connections and 100 Gbps+ waves. With a pedigree going back 30+ years, GCX are experts in providing connectivity throughout Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America via the vast GCX subsea network (the world’s largest private submarine cable network), with extensions available into more than 200 countries worldwide. To learn more about GCX, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
