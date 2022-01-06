DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022--
The "Collaboration Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global collaboration software market is expected to decline from $22.67 billion in 2020 to $13.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -42.2%. The market is expected to reach $19.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.
Major players in the collaboration software market are Citrix Systems Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco System, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google (Alphabet Inc.), BOX, Inc., and TeamViewer GmbH.
The collaboration software market consists of sales of team collaboration software and its related services. The collaboration software aims to facilitate communication between the team members by providing a convenient and informal space to the user, perform group talks, and share relevant information.
Team collaboration software is a platform to facilitate quick communication, address questions and queries, access shared knowledge & files, and check tasks. It offers various features such as task management, file sharing, messaging, document collaboration, VoIP and video conferencing, calendar, integration, and search.
The collaboration software market covered in this report is segmented by software type into conferencing software, communication and coordination software. It is segmented by deployment into cloud, on premise; end user into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, healthcare, government, and others.
Increasing remote work culture is a major driver for the growth of the collaboration software market. According to Flexi Jobs' Remote Work Statistics published in February 2020, major growth was recorded in the number of people working remotely in the USA. The number of people working remotely increased to 159% between 2005 and 2017.
The count of people working remotely in the USA was 3.9 million in 2015 and increased to 4.7 million or 3.4% of the total population in February 2020. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has forced many companies to streamline work from home which in turn is projected to generate higher demand for the team collaboration software market in the forecast period.
Companies in the collaboration software market are increasingly investing in research and development to cater to the needs of the users and enhance coordination amongst the teams. Microsoft, for example, released a free version of the Microsoft Teams software in 2018.
This software will allow customers to have joint meetings, calls, and talks, along with company security, enforcement, and extra storage and it can be used for the whole organization, regardless of size. Such developments are likely to strengthen market competition among players and consequently increase forecast-period growth in the overall team collaboration software market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Collaboration Software Market Characteristics
3. Collaboration Software Market Trends and Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Collaboration Software
5. Collaboration Software Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Collaboration Software Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Collaboration Software Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On The Market
6. Collaboration Software Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Collaboration Software Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Conferencing software
- Communication and Coordination Software
6.2. Global Collaboration Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Cloud
- On-premise
6.3. Global Collaboration Software Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- IT & Telecom
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government
- Others
7. Collaboration Software Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Collaboration Software Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Collaboration Software Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- Slack Technologies Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- AT&T Intellectual Property
- Cisco System Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Google (Alphabet Inc.)
- BOX Inc.
- TeamViewer GmbH
- LogMeIn Inc.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc.
- SMART Technologies ULC
- MindMeld Inc.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated
- Asana
- Avaya Inc.
- Blackboard Inc.
- OpenText Corporation
- Siemens
- ABB
- Schneider Electric
- Eaton
- General Electric
- CG Power
- Meidensha
- Citrix
- Dropbox
- Box
- Intralinks Holdings Incorporations and Survey Monkey
- IBM
