DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
The "Command and Control System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global command and control system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems plc
- CACI International Inc.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc (General Dynamics Corporation)
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- RGB Spectrum
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A command and control system refers to a combination of facilities, equipment, communications, procedures, and hardware essentials to carry out military operations and activities. It also involves formulating concepts, deploying forces, allocating resources, and supervising. It assists military organizations in planning, directing, and controlling operations-assigned forces while enhancing individual performance. Presently, automated combat direction systems are used in a complex multi-threat environment as they make it possible to deal with the massive number of targets and compressed reaction times of modern warfare.
The rising geopolitical tensions between countries are escalating the need for situational awareness in military and law enforcement agencies. This represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for the command and control systems to keep track of combatant ships, aircraft, and weapons. It also involves earth-observation satellites for communications, data collection and processing, and detection and warning.
Moreover, it can perform various procedural and technical functions, such as coordinate supporting arms, supervise air traffic, and fire control weapons systems. Furthermore, the system is being employed in airports, utilities, oil and gas installation plants, and research labs for better operations, safety, security, and surveillance. Apart from this, the leading players are continuously upgrading and modernizing command and control systems to cater to the needs of the defense sector. This, along with a significant rise in military budgets of numerous countries, is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for market growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global command and control system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global command and control system market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global command and control system market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Command and Control System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Platform
7 Market Breakup by Solution
8 Market Breakup by Application
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iusbm9.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005697/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS OTHER DEFENSE DATA MANAGEMENT LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES TECHNOLOGY DEFENSE SECURITY HOMELAND SECURITY AUDIO/VIDEO OTHER TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/06/2021 12:25 PM/DISC: 12/06/2021 12:26 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005697/en