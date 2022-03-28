DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 28, 2022--
The "Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software is projected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software, accounting for an estimated 38.8% share of the global total.
The market is projected to reach US$580.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period.Growth in the global market is driven primarily by the rapid growth of the aviation industry. The rise in number of commercial airlines in operation, increase in number of flight trips being undertaken, rise in air passenger traffic, and the need to make efficient use of staff are driving commercial airlines to adopt CMS solutions.
The advent of new aircraft with zero crash risk and zero error rates continue to drive growth. The growing number of workforce in aviation industry and the need for efficient management of available crew is enhancing the importance of crew management. The constant increase in the number of low-cost long-haul flights being operated across the world are further enhancing the importance of crew management software solutions.
One of the notable trends affecting the market is the emergence of mobile-based applications, due to the increasing proliferation of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The rising IT budgetary allocations of airlines amidst the growing need for efficient flight and crew management systems continues to fuel growth in the US market.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software: An Introduction
- Crew Management System Software
- Key Benefits of Crew Management Software
- Crew Resource Management
- Evolution of CRM
- Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software (CMS): Enabling Effective Crew Utilization, Improved Crew Productivity and Operational Efficiency
- Healthy Growth Outlook for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Market
- Increasing Number of Flight Trips & Resultant Rise in Demand for Crew to Service These Trips Drives Demand for Crew Management Software: Number of Flight Trips Worldwide (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Established Benefits of Crew Management Software Drive Adoption in Commercial Aviation Industry
- Enhancing Operational Efficiency by Improving Crew Planning & Control
- Ensuring Optimum Crew Utilization & Improving Crew Productivity
- Ensuring Real Time Crew Monitoring from Centralized Locatio
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapid Growth of Commercial Aviation Sector, Increase in Commercial Aircrafts & Passenger Traffic, and Rise in Airport Terminals Spur Market
- Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by Country: 2010-2018
- Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019
- Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038
- Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic Region: 2018-2038
- Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities for Crew Management Software Market
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
- Entry of New Airlines in Developed and Developing Countries to Boost Prospects
- Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel: An Opportunity for CMS Market
- Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals (in %) by Region for 2018
- Global Demand for New Pilots in Thousands by Region (2019-2038)
- Global Demand for New Cabin Crew in Thousands by Region (2019-2038)
- Global Demand for New Pilots, Cabin Crew and Maintenance Personnel for Commercial Airlines (2019-2038)
- Increasing Use of IT Technologies in Aviation Sector Promotes Demand for Crew Management Software
- Growing IT Budgets of Airlines and Airports Spurs Growth Opportunities
- Global Airline IT Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020
- Safety Requirements to Drive Demand for CMS
- Growing Need to Minimize Human Errors Drives Adoption of CRM Offerings
- Rising Threat of Terrorism and Crash Risks Fuel Demand for Crew Management Systems
- Strict Regulations Governing Work Hours and Safety of Crew Members Raises Importance of Crew Management Software
- Proliferation of Tablets and Smartphones and Advancement in Mobile-based Apps Augur Well for the Market
- Proliferation of Smartphones and Tablets Spurs Growth in CMS Market: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management
- Global Smart Airports Spending in US$ Million by Region for 2019 and 2024
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
