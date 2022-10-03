DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
The "Global Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial drones market is poised to grow by $23.63 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 38.46% during the forecast period. The report on the commercial drones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in applications of drones, rise in funding for UAV manufacturers, and an increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications.
The commercial drones market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.
The commercial drones market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Software and services
- Hardware
By End-user
- Infrastructure
- Media and entertainment
- Public safety
- Agriculture
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
This study identifies the new developments and launches of commercial drones as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial drones market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of acquisitions and partnerships and the development of lithium-metal batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the commercial drones market covers the following areas:
- Commercial drones market sizing
- Commercial drones market forecast
- Commercial drones market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aeronavics
- AeroVironment Inc.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
- Airbus SE
- DroneDeploy Inc.
- EHang Holdings Ltd.
- Holy Stone
- Influential Drones
- Inmarsat Global Ltd
- Parrot Drones SAS
- PrecisionHawk Inc
- Skycatch Inc.
- Skydio Inc.
- Skydrop LLC
- Teal Drones Inc
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Trimble Inc.
- Wi Fi Alliance
- Yuneec International Co. Ltd.
- Zipline International Inc.
- Microsoft Corp
