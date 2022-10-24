DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022--
The "Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A commercial floor scrubber or dryer is a floor cleaning device that is used for moping and scrubbing floors. It helps in cleaning light debris, dust, oil, grease, and floor stains. These professional cleaning products offer a more hygienic and efficient method of cleaning than traditional cleaning that uses water and mops.
Futuristic inventions in mainstream robotics and other complementary technologies will likely boost investor confidence in the market and thereby increase VC funding. While startups are expected to adopt advanced and modern technology with demonstrable features, existing vendors will continue improvising their product portfolio with upgrades. Thus, introducing upgrades will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Purchasing high-quality sweepers and scrubbers may involve more initial costs but can save money in the long run since they require lesser maintenance.
Key Winning Imperatives
a) Green cleaning technology is one of the key trends promoting the market growth.
b) Companies such as Nilfisk and Tennant spend 3-4% of their annual revenue on R&D. The level of R&D investment by market vendors is expected to remain high in the future years.
c) Several vendors are exploring ways to use IoT to streamline manufacturing processes and supply chain management (SCM) and deliver a more personalized customer experience.
d) Autonomous floor cleaning equipment is growing significantly in warehouse and distribution facilities.
Market Trends
Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment
Rapid technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of new technologies in the cleaning process. One such ground-breaking innovation in professional cleaning equipment is the introduction of autonomous or robotic cleaning technology. Adopting automation and robotic technologies can bring about significant changes in the cleaning industry.
Market Opportunities
Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability
Players in the market are reducing their environmental impact by shifting toward sustainability. The mission is to recycle machinery, reduce plastic usage, and consume less water and energy.
Market Drivers
Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness & Employee Safety
Maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in public, commercial, and industrial places such as schools, offices, airports, stations, and food & beverage production sites is critical to society. All industrial sectors have stringent controls and regulations to ensure workers' and environmental safety.
Market Challenges
Low Industrialization & Penetration in Emerging Nations
The market for professional cleaning equipment is mainly driven by the growth of industrialization and extensive commercial infrastructures. Industrial cleaning and janitorial services are mainly concentrated in developed industrial economies. Countries with lower industrial and poor economic growth have lesser demand for commercial floor sweepers and scrubbers.
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?
2. What is the growth rate of the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market during 2022-2027?
3. Who are the major players in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?
4. What are the growth factors in the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?
5. What are the latest trends in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Scrubbers
- Walk-Behind
- Stand-On
- Ride-On
- Sweepers
- Walk-Behind
- Ride-On
- Manual
- Others
- Combination machines
- Single-DISC
by Power Source
- Battery
- Electric
- Others
by End-Users
- Contract Cleaning, Food & Beverage
- Manufacturing, Retail & Hospitality
- Transportation & Travel, Warehouse & Distribution
- Healthcare
- Education
- Government
- Chemical & Pharmaceutical
- Others
by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic
- Benelux
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- India
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Turkey
Key vendors
- Nilfisk
- Tennant
- Karcher
- Hako Group
- Factory Cat
Other Prominent Vendors
- Power-Flite
- Numatic
- Amano
- TASKI
- Bucher Industries
- IPC
- Cleanfix
- Industrial Cleaning Equipment (ICE)
- NSS Enterprises
- Wetrok
- Bortek Industries
- Comac
- Tornado
- Fimap
- Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment
- Cimel
- Gadlee
- Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools
- Pacific Floorcare
- Eureka
- Boss Cleaning Equipment
- HEFTER Cleantech
- Chaobao Cleaning Products
- Proquip
- RCM
- Lavor
- Polivac
