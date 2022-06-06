TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022--
Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC. (GCS), a pure-play III-V compound semiconductor wafer foundry announced today that its proprietary 0.15um GaN/SiC foundry processes will now be offered to address the mmW transceiver components up to Ka-Band frequency.
“At 30 GHz, the device fabricated using our 0.15um GaN/SiC process offers a power density of 3W/mm, with a PAE of 55% and a linear gain of 11 dB at 20V bias”, commented Brian Ann, Chief Executive Officer of GCS. “The GaN/SiC device RF performance can be simulated using the non-linear device model, validated by load pull data, available in Pathwave ADS PDK. Thanks to the partnership with Keysight Technologies, the Electro-Thermal capability is now available in our PDK. This feature allows our foundry customers to develop GaN/SiC MMIC with a full and complete analysis of the electro-thermal behavior of the device within the same design platform. It greatly simplifies product development cycle to achieve first pass design success”, continued Brian Ann.
“We are happy with this next phase in our collaborative relationship with GCS,” said Kevin Dhawan, Foundry Program Manager with Keysight PathWave Software Solutions. “Through this advanced and comprehensive capability, GCS offers designers accurate electrical simulation results including the dynamic effects of temperature, heat sources and the propagation of heat across the die and packaging, a key factor when developing designs for High Power and mmWave applications, leading them to a successful design and a reliable product.”
GCS will exhibit at the IMS 2022 in Denver, Colorado on June 21-23. Latest data sheets and product information will be available at GCS booth #10061.
About Global Communication Semiconductors
GCS is an ISO 9001:2008 / AS9100C:2009 certified premier pure-play Compound Semiconductor foundry. GCS’ business goal is to supply high performance, high quality, specialty semiconductor devices, integrated circuits and solutions to the wireless, telecommunications and fiber optical communications markets. To learn more about GCS, please visit http://www.gcsincorp.com/
