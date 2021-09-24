DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021--
The "Machinery Industry: Computer Aided Engineering 2021 Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Data in this Computer Aided Engineering Market report is provided in Software Revenue and Total Revenue terms.
Software Revenue includes CAE-related software licences, maintenance, and subscription revenues. It excludes provider services and non-CAE-related software revenue.
Total Revenue includes CAE-related provider services in addition to CAE-related software revenue. Third-party services are excluded.
Data is provided in U.S. Dollars (USD) and relates to Provider Revenues. Reseller margin and sales tax are excluded. All data is for the Worldwide market in 2021, unless otherwise stated. The data used in this snapshot is from the 2021 CAE Observatory.
Forecasts and other data in this workbook are based on economic data from various sources published during early 2021
The CAE Observatory was built in conjunction with industry specialists to help plan and develop the dataset, as well as contribute research and validation. The data is based upon multiple sources and viewpoints of the market, the most important being primary research of vendors. The model feeds additional information and industry knowledge from other stakeholders and Market Observatories.
The CAE software industry is constantly evolving. Due to mergers, acquisitions and ongoing research, the list of included providers and products will change over time. This is a continual process.
Scope covering the CAE Market
2D and 3D physics based, simulation/analysis software, and related services using discretisation methods (e.g., Finite Element, Finite Volume, Finite Difference, Discrete Element, Meshless Methods).
Model Based Systems Engineering. From an overall system perspective, numerical models of components and systems behaviour (e.g. Modelica, AmeSim) are excluded. This might include 0d & 1D controls; physics simulation/analysis software and related services.
Companies Mentioned
- Hexagon
- Autodesk
- Siemens Digital Industries Software
- Ansys
- Dassault Systemes
