DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022--
The "Global Conjugate Vaccine Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global conjugate vaccine market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The increasing rates of pneumococcal disease is significantly contributing to market growth for conjugate vaccines. Conjugate vaccine can be used for several different infections. The growing cases of blood infection, ear infection, sepsis across the globe, are in turn contributing to the growth of the global conjugate vaccine market. For instance, according to WHO, report published on 8 September 2020, sepsis kills 11 million people each year, many of them children. Around half of the 49 million cases of sepsis each year occur among children, resulting in 2.9 million deaths.
Market Segmentation
The global conjugate vaccine market is segmented based on product type, disease, patient type and pathogen type. Based on product type the market is segmented into multivalent conjugate vaccines, and monovalent conjugate vaccines.
Based on disease the market is bifurcated into meningococcal, diphtheria tetanus pertussis, influenza, pneumococcal, and others.
Based on patient type the market is segmented into adults and pediatric.
Based on pathogen type the market is segmented into bacterial conjugate vaccine, viral conjugate vaccine and combination vaccine.
Based on disease the diphtheria tetanus pertussis segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, due to the rising number of respiratory problems among geriatric population, paralysis, heart failure which is fueling the global conjugate vaccine market.
According to WHO, 1 in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis and among those paralyzed, 5% to 10% die when their breathing muscles become immobilized.
Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of infectious diseases and increasing adoption of conjugate vaccine.
Due to awareness about meningococcal, diphtheria tetanus pertussis, influenza, pneumococcal, and other vaccine the demand for conjugate vaccine is set to increase over the coming years, which in turn, will contribute to the growth of the market in the North America region. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), in the US, around 48.1% adults aged over 18 received influenza vaccinationin2019-2020..Further the presence of key market players is also growing the demand for the conjugate vaccine.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Market Segmentation
5. Regional Analysis
6. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Bharat Biotech
- Biological E Ltd.
- Bavarian Nordic
- CSL Behring
- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd.
- Emergent BioSolutions, Inc
- Glaxosmithkline Plc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co.12. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp
- Medimmune, LLC
- Neuron Biotech
- Novartis AG
- Sanofi Pasteur
- SutroVax Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Serum Institute Of India Pvt. Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pyui2v
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005616/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/19/2022 07:55 AM/DISC: 10/19/2022 07:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005616/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.