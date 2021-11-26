DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 26, 2021--
The "Global Connected Devices Analytics Market (2021-2026) by Component, Device Connectivity, Application, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Connected Device Analytics Market is estimated to be USD 14.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 40.7 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.3%.
Key factors such as a rapid rise in remote monitoring of employees working from home during the Covid-19 crisis have necessitated a need for connected devices in different industry verticals. This has been a prominent driver for the overall connected devices analytics market growth. Also, the increased penetration of the internet and IoT devices has led to a demand for these solutions. The growing adoption of smart payment methods is additionally supporting the growth of the market.
Conversely, the lack of skilled force required to handle the latest software systems based on IoT & AI, lack of security is likely to hinder the market growth. The growing need to generate real-time insights that can be acted upon in real-time through IoT sensors data will create a tremendous opportunity for the connected devices market players.
The global connected devices analytics Market is segmented based on Component, Device Connectivity, Application, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Focus on Remote Monitoring in Support of Work from Home Initiative
- Growing Adoption of Smart Payment Technologies
- Business Need to Build Digital Infrastructure for Large-Scale Deployments
- Rising Adoption of Technologies like Smart Payment
- The Increased Penetration of The Internet
- The Adoption of IoT Devices
Restraints
- Legacy Database Technologies Limiting IoT Product Integration
- Lack of Skilled Professional Workforce
Opportunities
- Real-Time Analytics Emerging as a Key Vital IoT Initiative
- Rising Internet Penetration and Adoption of IoT Devices
- Increasing Need for Remote Patient Care and Tracking Infected People in COVID-19 Pandemic Scenario
Challenges
- Cybersecurity Concerns
- The decline in Industrial Operation and Manufacturing Operations
