The "Global Construction Management Software Market, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
According to this the global Construction Management Software market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2208.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6343.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.3% during review period.
Global key companies of Construction Management Software include Autodesk, Procore, Oracle, Trimble, and Sage, etc.
Market segmentation
Construction Management Software market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
Market segment by Type, covers
- Cloud-based Construction Management Software
- On-premises Construction Management Software
Market segment by Application, can be divided into
- Contractors
- Owners
- Managers
- Engineers and Architects
- Builders
Market segment by players, this report covers
- Autodesk
- Procore
- Oracle
- Trimble
- Sage
- Bentley Systems
- Fieldwire
- Jonas
- Buildertrend
- eSUB
- CoConstruc
- PENTA
- CMiC
- RedTeam
- Bluebeam
- Jinshi Software
- Glodon
- Yonyou
Market segment by regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
