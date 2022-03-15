DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022--
The Global Consumer IAM Market By component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise size, By end user, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027
The Global Consumer IAM Market size is expected to reach $19 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 15.0% CAGR during the forecast period.
To provide safe and seamless services, companies use identity and access management (IAM) systems to manage the identities of workers, customers, partners, contractors, and others. Customers' identities are authenticated throughout digital and non-digital channels with the support of consumer IAM industry participants. Businesses can use consumer identity and access management solutions to help secure sensitive data and protect customers from cyber threats and other financial frauds. Furthermore, the market is being driven by an increase in cyber-attacks and a continuous trend of employing IoT across numerous sectors such as public, education, manufacturing, media & entertainment, defense, and others.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on many aspects of society, including individuals and corporations. The internet ecosystem has become increasingly important across the world. The reliance on internet enterprises has expanded dramatically as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The internet is being used by BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, retail, transportation and logistics, and other industries to deliver critical services to customers.
The need for a CIAM system has surged, according to vendors. Governments of the world and regulatory agencies have forced both public and private organizations to accept new techniques of teleworking and preserving social distance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, digital business practices and the use of emails on home servers have become the new business continuity plan (BCP) for a variety of enterprises.
Market Growth Factors:
Growing number of cyber-attacks and security concerns
The cyber-attack landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years. Organizations must invest in cybersecurity to secure their digital assets from ever-increasing cyber threats. In today's continuously changing threat landscape, threat monitoring and cyber protection are critical. Phishing assaults, ransomware, malware, vishing, browser gateway scams, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), spear-phishing, and whaling are some of the most familiar cyber dangers. Endpoints, data, networks, and other IT infrastructure are targeted by cyber terrorists, resulting in massive financial damages for individuals, businesses, and governments.
High adoption of cloud-based CIAM solutions and services
As the cloud market expands, so does the need to protect and manage different accounts that employees can access via the cloud. As a result, CIAM solutions are becoming increasingly popular. CIAM technologies have traditionally been viewed as a capital expense, requiring them to be acquired and installed on-premises. The effective execution of CIAM initiatives came at a high cost, requiring months of hard work. Due to the rise of the cloud industry, this tendency is changing, and establishing and accessing cloud-based CIAM services, which is growing easier with each passing day.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
Absence of proficient cybersecurity professionals
Cyber threats target specific network flaws and exploit them to get access to an organization's network. Many new zero-day attacks have developed as sophistication levels have raised. Attackers' strategies and techniques for breaking into an organization's corporate network go undiscovered. Organizations do not invest much in their security infrastructure due to a lack of understanding of emerging cyber threats, resulting in enormous losses. Furthermore, businesses with critical cybersecurity needs have reported a significant scarcity of competent personnel, making them even more vulnerable to assaults.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Component
- Solution
- Identity Verification & Authentication
- Access Management & Authorization
- Behaviour Analytics
- Others
- Services
By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On Premises
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
By End User
- BFSI
- Public Sector & Utilities
- IT & Telecom, Healthcare
- Transportation & Logistics
- Retail & e-commerce
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Okta, Inc.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (Vista Equity Partners)
- ForgeRock, Inc.
- LoginRadius, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Broadcom, Inc.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
