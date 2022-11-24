DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022--
The "Global Consumer Trends in Eyewear" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report identifies the five out of the publisher's Top 10 Global Consumer Trends that are expected to have the most impact on the eyewear industry in the near future. It explores the changes in consumer values and behaviour driving the trends, the impact on businesses in eyewear, and examples of company responses both from within the eyewear market and from other industries.
The Global Consumer Trends in Eyewear global briefing offers detailed strategic analysis of the global Eyewear market by pinpointing growth sectors, emerging trends, economic/lifestyle influences, highlights categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues that are driving growth. The report identifies leading companies and brands within the competitive landscape, which feeds into shaping marketing and distribution strategies.
From the latest cosmetics and coloured contact lenses to prescription glasses and frames, the publisher offers an incisive snapshot of the Eyewear industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is predicted to develop, regulatory shifts as well as opportunities to be seized for further growth.
Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, Sunglasses.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- State of the industry
- Key elements of the consumer landscape
- Climate changers in eyewear
- Digital seniors in eyewear
- Socialisation paradox in eyewear
- Self-love seekers in eyewear
- The metaverse Movement in Eyewear
- Key takeaways
