The "Global Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global contact center-as-a-service (C-CaaS) market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.53% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- NEC Enterprise Solutions
- Genesys Cloud Services Inc.
- Unify (Atos Group)
- NICE Ltd.
- Avaya Inc.
- Five9 Inc.
- Talkdesk Inc.
- Liveops Inc.
- Evolve IP LLC
Factors such as the rising number of business organizations worldwide, and the increasing competition amongst these businesses, which is raising the need to provide enhanced service support to their customers, is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Besides this, the surge in trends for remote working owing to the covid-19 pandemic, and the shift in operations of businesses from on-premise to cloud, is also expected to raise the demand for virtual cloud-based contact center solutions, and in turn, contribute to the market growth in the years to come. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 21560 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 3960 Million in the year 2020.
The global contact center-as-a-service (C-CaaS) market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by solution, service, organization size, end-use industry, and by region. By solution, the market is segmented into automatic call distribution, interactive voice response, call recording, computer telephony integration, workforce optimization, reporting & analytics, and others. By the end of 2030, the interactive voice response segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 5865.3 Million, up from a revenue of USD 933.3 Million in the year 2020.
On the basis of regional analysis, the global contact center-as-a-service (C-CaaS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 13606.5 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 2314.4 Million in the year 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition and Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Challenges
3.3. Trends
3.4. Opportunities
4. Regulatory & Standards Landscape
5. Industry Risk Analysis
6. Value Chain Analysis
7. Technology Analysis
8. Analysis of COVID-19 on the Contact Center-as-a-Service Market
9. Analysis on the Benefits of Using Contact Center-as-a-Service
10. Competitive Positioning
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Global Contact Center-as-a-Service Market
12.1. By Value (USD Million)
12.2. Market Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030
12.2.1. By Solution
12.2.1.1. Automatic Call Distribution
12.2.1.2. Interactive Voice Response
12.2.1.3. Call Recording
12.2.1.4. Computer Telephony Integration
12.2.1.5. Workforce Optimization
12.2.1.6. Reporting and Analytics
12.2.1.7. Others
12.2.2. By Service
12.2.2.1. Professional Services
12.2.2.2. Integration & Deployment
12.2.2.3. Support & Maintenance
12.2.2.4. Training & Consulting
12.2.2.5. Managed Services
12.2.3. By Organization Size
12.2.3.1. Large Enterprises
12.2.3.2. Small & Medium Enterprises
12.2.4. By End-Use Industry
12.2.4.1. IT and Telecommunication
12.2.4.2. Healthcare
12.2.4.3. Government
12.2.4.4. BFSI
12.2.4.5. Consumer Goods & Retail
12.2.4.6. Media & Entertainment
12.2.4.7. Others
12.2.5. By Region
12.2.5.1. North America
12.2.5.2. Europe
12.2.5.3. Asia-Pacific
12.2.5.4. Latin America
12.2.5.5. Middle East & Africa
13. North America Contact Center-as-a-Service Market
14. Europe Contact Center-as-a-Service Market
15. Asia Pacific Contact Center-as-a-Service Market
16. Latin America Contact Center-as-a-Service Market
17. Middle East & Africa Contact Center-as-a-Service Market
18. Global Contact Center-as-a-Service Market, Primary Interview Analysis
