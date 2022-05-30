DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2022--

The "Global Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contact center-as-a-service (C-CaaS) market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.53% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030.

Companies Mentioned

  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Oracle Corporation
  • NEC Enterprise Solutions
  • Genesys Cloud Services Inc.
  • Unify (Atos Group)
  • NICE Ltd.
  • Avaya Inc.
  • Five9 Inc.
  • Talkdesk Inc.
  • Liveops Inc.
  • Evolve IP LLC

Factors such as the rising number of business organizations worldwide, and the increasing competition amongst these businesses, which is raising the need to provide enhanced service support to their customers, is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Besides this, the surge in trends for remote working owing to the covid-19 pandemic, and the shift in operations of businesses from on-premise to cloud, is also expected to raise the demand for virtual cloud-based contact center solutions, and in turn, contribute to the market growth in the years to come. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 21560 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 3960 Million in the year 2020.

The global contact center-as-a-service (C-CaaS) market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by solution, service, organization size, end-use industry, and by region. By solution, the market is segmented into automatic call distribution, interactive voice response, call recording, computer telephony integration, workforce optimization, reporting & analytics, and others. By the end of 2030, the interactive voice response segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 5865.3 Million, up from a revenue of USD 933.3 Million in the year 2020.

On the basis of regional analysis, the global contact center-as-a-service (C-CaaS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 13606.5 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 2314.4 Million in the year 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Challenges

3.3. Trends

3.4. Opportunities

4. Regulatory & Standards Landscape

5. Industry Risk Analysis

6. Value Chain Analysis

7. Technology Analysis

8. Analysis of COVID-19 on the Contact Center-as-a-Service Market

9. Analysis on the Benefits of Using Contact Center-as-a-Service

10. Competitive Positioning

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Global Contact Center-as-a-Service Market

12.1. By Value (USD Million)

12.2. Market Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030

12.2.1. By Solution

12.2.1.1. Automatic Call Distribution

12.2.1.2. Interactive Voice Response

12.2.1.3. Call Recording

12.2.1.4. Computer Telephony Integration

12.2.1.5. Workforce Optimization

12.2.1.6. Reporting and Analytics

12.2.1.7. Others

12.2.2. By Service

12.2.2.1. Professional Services

12.2.2.2. Integration & Deployment

12.2.2.3. Support & Maintenance

12.2.2.4. Training & Consulting

12.2.2.5. Managed Services

12.2.3. By Organization Size

12.2.3.1. Large Enterprises

12.2.3.2. Small & Medium Enterprises

12.2.4. By End-Use Industry

12.2.4.1. IT and Telecommunication

12.2.4.2. Healthcare

12.2.4.3. Government

12.2.4.4. BFSI

12.2.4.5. Consumer Goods & Retail

12.2.4.6. Media & Entertainment

12.2.4.7. Others

12.2.5. By Region

12.2.5.1. North America

12.2.5.2. Europe

12.2.5.3. Asia-Pacific

12.2.5.4. Latin America

12.2.5.5. Middle East & Africa

13. North America Contact Center-as-a-Service Market

14. Europe Contact Center-as-a-Service Market

15. Asia Pacific Contact Center-as-a-Service Market

16. Latin America Contact Center-as-a-Service Market

17. Middle East & Africa Contact Center-as-a-Service Market

18. Global Contact Center-as-a-Service Market, Primary Interview Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pp5tgu

