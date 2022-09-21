DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
The "Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, by Service Type, by Molecule Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pharmaceutical companies are now pushing hard to reduce overall manufacturing and research costs by outsourcing various processes related to research, development and manufacturing. Furthermore, patent expiration and generic drug competition, continue to fuel demand for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations in the market.
Rising number of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals and clinical trials are supporting growth of biopharmaceutical industry, which in turn is fueling growth of the contract pharmaceutical manufacturing market growth. For instance, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, on 26 July 2022, there were around 422,923 clinical trial studies registered in US and non US. In addition, according to the percentage of Registered Studies by Location and Percentage of Recruiting Studies by Location, U.S. alone contributed for 32% and 33% respectively in the clinical trials study.
Furthermore, stringent regulatory policies for clinical research studies and manufacturing make entire drug manufacturing process more complex, as it requires more resources to develop new drugs and biologics. These processes require expertise in broad scientific disciplines of preclinical, clinical, ancillary clinical in chemistry, packaging, manufacturing, project management, and regulatory affairs, which are provided by the CROs and CMOs. This is considered as a major reason for pharmaceutical companies to outsource clinical trials and manufacturing processes.
Market Dynamics
Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) provide wide range of manufacturing services, which include contract packaging, quality testing, and development service to pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Biopharmaceutical companies prefer CMOs due to the complexity involved in manufacturing process of biomolecules, as it consists of different shape, size, and behavior with significantly complex process than pharmaceutical drugs. Furthermore, by outsourcing manufacturing capabilities from contract manufacturing organization, allows recruiter firms to focus more on the research and development (R&D), product development, and marketing aspects.
Pharmaceutical market is increasingly concentered with generic products and is highly competitive with various companies located in Asia Pacific, which are entering into the developed markets such as the U.S., Germany, France, and the U.K. Rising number of patents expiring in the near future serves to be a major opportunity for generic drugs manufacturers to prosper in the market.
Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions between generic drug manufacturers, with major players focusing on enhancing their product portfolio through inorganic strategies, will support the addition of generic drug portfolio into company's offering and thus, generating demand for CMOs to fulfill it.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global contract pharmaceutical manufacturing market, its market size (US$ Billion) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 - 2030), considering 2021, as the base year.
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players.
- It profiles leading players in the global contract pharmaceutical manufacturing market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future type upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global contract pharmaceutical manufacturing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, researchers, contract pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global contract pharmaceutical manufacturing market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global contract pharmaceutical manufacturing market, By Service Type:
- Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)
- API Manufacturing
- Final dosage form manufacturing
- Packaging
- Contract Research Organization (CRO)
- Drug Discovery
- Preclinical studies
- Early Phase I - IIa
- Phase IIa - III
- Phase IIIb - IV
- Medical coding and writing
- Monitoring
- Clinical Data Management
- Bio-statistics
- Site management
- Protocol development
Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, By Molecule Type:
- Small Molecules
- Large Molecules
Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, By Geography
Company Profiles
- Accenture
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- ATOS SE
- Catalent, Inc.
- Covance, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Genpact Limited
- Lonza Group
- PAREXEL International Corporation
- Quintiles Transnational Corporation
- Abbvie, Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Pfizer, Inc.
- The Almac Group
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
5. Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, By Service Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
6. Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, By Molecule Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
7. Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kq5ohj
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006102/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/21/2022 03:57 AM/DISC: 09/21/2022 03:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006102/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.