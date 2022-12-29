DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022--
The "Conversational Commerce: Market Data & Forecasting Report 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market-leading Conversational Commerce forecast suite provides a thorough view of the conversational commerce ecosystem, including chatbots, OTT messaging, RCS messaging and voice assistants services. It assesses and projects development of these technologies within specific markets, aligned with a detailed analysis of future potential opportunities.
The forecasts include:
Conversational Commerce Market Summary, including:
- Total Users of Conversational Commerce
- Total Spend over Conversational Commerce
Chatbot Commerce Market Summary, including:
- Total Number of Commerce Chatbots Accessed per Annum
- Total Number of Commerce Chatbots That Complete In-app Purchases
- Total Spend over Chatbot Commerce
- Data Splits provided for total chatbot that are web-based and app-based
OTT Messaging Commerce Market Summary, including:
- Total Number of Smartphone Users who use Instant Messaging (IM)
- Total Number of IM Users That Are Conversational Commerce Capable
- Total Number of IM Commerce Transactions
- Total Transaction Value via IM Conversational Commerce Services
RCS Messaging Commerce Market Summary, including:
- Total RCS Capable Mobile Subscribers
- Total Number of RCS-capable Subscribers Making Payments via Conversational Commerce
- Total Transactions via RCS-based Conversational Commerce
- Total Spend over RCS-based Conversational Commerce Channels
Voice Assistants Commerce Market Summary, including:
- Total Voice Assistants that are Payment-enabled
- Total Number of Voice Assistants That Actively Make Payments
- Total Transactions Made by Payment-enabled Voice Assistants
- Total Spend over Payment-enabled Voice Assistants
Data Splits for each channel is also provided for the proportion of total spend attributable to the following markets:
- Banking
- eCommerce & Retail
- Food & Groceries
- Clothing & Fashion
- Electronics
- Digital Ticketing
Key Topics Covered:
Market Trends & Strategies
1. Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations
1.1 Conversational Commerce: Key Takeaways
1.2 Conversational Commerce: Strategic Recommendations
2. Future Market Outlook
2.1.1 Introduction and Definitions
i. BOPIS
2.1.2 Current Market Outlook
i. OTT Messaging Commerce
ii. RCS Messaging Commerce
iii. Chatbots
iv. Digital Voice Assistants Commerce
2.1.3 Key Drivers to Conversational Commerce
2.1.4 Key Challenges to Conversational Commerce
3. Market Segment Analysis
3.1 Introduction to the Market Segment
3.1.1 Market Segment Methodology
3.1.2 Banking & Financial Services
i. Market Analysis
ii. RCS
iii. OTT
iv. Chatbots
v. Voice Assistants
3.1.3 eCommerce & Retail
i. Market Analysis
ii. RCS
iii. OTT
iv. Chatbots
v. Voice Assistants
3.1.4 Digital Ticketing
i. Market Analysis
ii. RCS
iii. OTT
iv. Chatbots
v. Voice Assistants
4. Business Model Analysis & Value-added Services
4.1 Conversational Commerce: Business Model Analysis
4.1.1 Omnichannel Retail
4.2 Conversational Card Payments
4.2.1 Integration with PSPs
i. Security Concerns
4.2.2 BNPL
4.2.3 Embedded Finance
4.3 Conversational Commerce: Value-added Services
4.3.1 Digital Loyalty Programs
4.3.2 Brand Identity & Authentication
4.3.3 QR Codes
i. QR Code Payments
ii. Regional Opportunities
4.1.2 Total RCS-capable Subscribers Making Payments via Conversational Commerce Channels
4.1.3 Total Spend over RCS Conversational Commerce Channels
5. Voice Assistants
5.1 The Future of Voice Assistant-enabled Speakers Commerce Services
5.1.1 Voice Assistant Commerce Forecast Methodology
5.1.2 Total Voice Assistants That Actively Make Payments
5.1.3 Total Transaction Value for Payment-enabled Voice Assistants
