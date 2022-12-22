DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022--
The "Global Conversational Computing Platform Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The conversational computing platform market is poised to grow by $18.25 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 41.16% during the forecast period. The report on the conversational computing platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in time and cost required to develop conversational computing platforms, use of chatbots for simplified customer service operations, and the rising use of chatbots on messaging apps.
The conversational computing platform market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The conversational computing platform market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Virtual digital assistants
- Chatbots
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the use of AI in conversational computing platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the conversational computing platform market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in use of voice-based assistants and applications in e-commerce will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on conversational computing platform market covers the following areas:
- Conversational computing platform market sizing
- Conversational computing platform market forecast
- Conversational computing platform market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Type
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Amelia US LLC
- Artificial Solutions International AB
- Creative Virtual Ltd.
- Eudata
- Inbenta Technologies Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd.
- Kore.ai Inc.
- Liveperson Inc.
- Meta Platforms Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- onereach.ai
- Oracle Corp.
- Pypestream Inc.
- Rasa Technologies Inc.
- Rulai
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SmarTek21 LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53rgz9
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005437/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY VOIP SOFTWARE OTHER COMMUNICATIONS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/22/2022 12:08 PM/DISC: 12/22/2022 12:08 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005437/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.