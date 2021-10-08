DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 8, 2021--
The "CPAP Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021 to 2027" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as CPAP proves value by providing airway support during sleep to a larger percent of the worldwide population.
The research report is an analysis of the factors that augment the CPAP market growth including taking devices off prescription. It documents market trends, restraints, and opportunities. It describes market drivers that promise to transform sleep management. Factors impacting the market in either a positive or negative manner are described. The scope of different segments and the variety of applications that can potentially influence the market are identified and discussed. Detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones.
The CPAP study provides a compelling case for putting devices off prescription. Despite devices being on the market since 1980, less than 20% of the people who need them have a CPAP device. The pressure delivered air during sleep is able to mitigate the onset of high blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia, and type 2 diabetes. These chronic diseases represent a significant part of the cost of healthcare delivery. To be able to mitigate the onset of the severity of the chronic disease is of interest to every healthcare provider.
A strong association has been discovered between sleep apnea and a number of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Studies have shown that sleep apnea is present in approximately 83% of patients with drug-resistant hypertension. While sleep apnea has been diagnosed in a broad cross-section of the population, until recently, it has typically been used to treat middle-aged, middle and upper-class white men who are obese. The importance of sleep apnea in people is increasingly being recognized. 40% of new PAP patients are female.
Taking CPAP devices off prescription would move the current recommender base to vendors. Putting the onus of education on CPAP vendors who typically have very large marketing budgets and access to TV and other advertising venues is likely to be a positive move in the industry.
It is estimated that less than 20% of those with OSA have been diagnosed or treated. This data provides compelling reasons to take CPAP devices off prescription. Many healthcare professionals are often unable to diagnose OSA because they are unaware that non-specific symptoms as excessive daytime sleepiness, snoring, hypertension and irritability are characteristic of OSA.
Covid-19 restrictions-imposed restrictions on the activities of corporations and people. The restrictions have resulted in the increased use of CPAP. Covid spread has created a demand for oxygen delivery, one that is facilitated by CPAP. Pandemic response demands that people have access to good breathing assist devices. CPAP fills this need.
Demand for CPAP began to rapidly increase with Covid-19. According to the lead author of the study on the CPAP market, "During the current pandemic, CPAP has become a go to means of supporting respiration."
The growth in CPAP markets is anticipated to last for five years and perhaps beyond as a larger portion of the people who need respiratory support during sleep get it.
Key Topics Covered:
- Off Prescription Extends Market Opportunity by 800%
- Impact of Philips Recall and Covid-19 and the CPAP Market
- Current demand - Timeline of recovery
- Industry disruptions
- Short-term and long-term industry changes
- Consumer behavior changes, to what degree shifts likely become permanent
- Supply chains operations - Building a more stable and resilient supply chain
- Growth market segments
- Pockets of growth during COVID-19 and beyond
- Marketing in this new industry climate
- Exposures - Risks
- CPAP
- BiPAP
- APAP
- PVA
- Pressure Variation Algorithm
- CPAP Recall Devices
- Sleep Style
- Auto CPAP
- Automated Data Transfer
- Connected Care
- Sleep and Respiratory Medical Technologies
- OSA Mask
- Sleep Fragmentation
- CPAP Strategic Planning Factors
- Causes of Sleep Apnea
- Sleep Apnea
- COVID-19
- Marketing CPAP
- Forecasts & Market Shares
Companies Mentioned
- 3B Medical
- Apex
- BMC Medical
- Breas
- DeVilbiss
- Drive Medical
- Fisher & Paykel
- Fosun Pharma
- Medical Depot
- Philips
- ResMed
- Signifier Medical Technologies
- Smiths Group
- T A Associates
- Teijin Pharma Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgg0c7
Source: Wintergreen Research, Inc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005240/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/08/2021 08:01 AM/DISC: 10/08/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005240/en