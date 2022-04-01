DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 1, 2022--
The "Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global CRISPR gene editing market will reach $16,329.8 million by 2031, growing by 26.4% annually over 2021-2031
The market driven by the rising demand for better food and medical products, innovative advancement in gene therapy supported by the continued investments in healthcare, rising geriatric population and the increasing genomic and chronic diseases, and the development of rapid CRISPR-based POC tests amid COVID-19 pandemic.
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global CRISPR gene editing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, End User, and Region.
Selected Key Players:
- Abcam, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Applied StemCell, Inc.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
- Cellecta, Inc.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG
- Editas Medicine, Inc.
- GeneCopoeia, Inc.
- GeneScript Biotech Corporation
- Horizon Discovery Group PLC
- Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- New England Biolabs, Inc.
- Origene Technologies, Inc.
- Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.
- Synthego Corporation
- System Biosciences LLC
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- ToolGen, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering
3.1 Market Overview by Offering
3.2 CRISPR Products
3.2.1 Kits & Enzymes
3.2.2 Databases & Libraries
3.2.3 Design Tools
3.2.4 Antibodies
3.2.5 CRISPR Plasmid & Vector
3.2.6 Other Products
3.3 CRISPR Services
3.3.1 gRNA Design & Vector Construction
3.3.2 Cell Line Engineering
3.3.3 Microbial Gene Editing
3.3.4 DNA Synthesis
3.3.5 Other Services
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
4.1 Market Overview by Application
4.2 Biomedical Research & Therapy
4.2.1 Gene Therapy
4.2.2 Drug Discovery
4.2.3 Diagnostics
4.2.4 Other Biomedical Applications
4.3 Agriculture
4.4 Industrial Use
4.5 Other Applications
5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
5.1 Market Overview by End User
5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
5.3 Biotechnology Companies
5.4 Academic Institutions & Research Centers
5.5 Other End Users
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031
6.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.2.1 Overview of North America Market
6.2.2 U.S.
6.2.3 Canada
6.2.4 Mexico
6.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.3.1 Overview of European Market
6.3.2 Germany
6.3.3 U.K.
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 Spain
6.3.6 Italy
6.3.7 Netherlands
6.3.8 Rest of European Market
6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
6.4.2 Japan
6.4.3 China
6.4.4 Australia
6.4.5 India
6.4.6 South Korea
6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
6.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.5.1 Argentina
6.5.2 Brazil
6.5.3 Chile
6.5.4 Rest of South America Market
6.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.6.1 UAE
6.6.2 Saudi Arabia
6.6.3 South Africa
6.6.4 Other National Markets
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview of Key Vendors
7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
7.3 Company Profiles
