The "Critical Care Diagnostics Market Analysis by Type (Coagulation, Haematology, Immunoproteins, Flow Cytometry, Microbial, Infectious Test), by End User (Intensive Care Units, Operating Rooms, Emergency Rooms), and by Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global critical care diagnostics market size is estimated to be USD 1.10 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period.
Growth in demand from patient for rapid diagnosis and treatment for various diseases is a key driver for the growth of the global critical care diagnostics market.
Additionally, increase in aged population and remote communications and telehealth amid diagnostics and laboratories are some of the other drivers propelling the market growth. Nevertheless, high cost of critical care diagnostics treatment and shortage of skilled labour are expected to restrain the global market growth.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
- Alere Inc. (U.S.)
- Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company (U.S.)
- EKF Diagnostics (U.K.)
- BioMerieux SA (France)
- Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
- Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc. (U.S.)
- Bayer Healthcare AG (Germany)
The leading players operating in the critical care diagnostics industry are adopting various strategies including R&D investments, adaption of advanced techniques, new technology launches, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansions to capture a maximum revenue share. This exhaustive research report focuses on market size and forecast at global, segmental, regional and country level along with key market trends and dynamics from 2021 to 2029.
The critical care diagnostics market report is categorized into the following segments and subsegments:
Critical Care Diagnostics Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2029)
- Coagulation
- Routine and special chemistry
- Haematology
- Immunoproteins
- Flow cytometry
- Microbial and infectious test
- Others
Critical Care Diagnostics Market, By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2029)
- Intensive care units
- Operating rooms
- Emergency rooms
- Others
Critical Care Diagnostics Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2029)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
