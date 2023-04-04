LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Global Critical Logistics (“GCL”), a leading provider of mission-critical freight forwarding and global logistics to specialty sectors, and a portfolio company of ATL Partners, today announced Daniel Rosenthal has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 24, 2023.
Mr. Rosenthal has founded or led high-performing businesses in multiple industries over the last two decades. Most recently, Mr. Rosenthal served as Chief Revenue & Operating Officer (“CRO & COO”) of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a technology-based provider of auto insurance solutions. At Root as a Board member and later as CRO and COO, Mr. Rosenthal worked closely alongside its founders to grow premiums from $4 million to $742 million from 2017 to 2021 and to guide the company through multiple funding rounds, including the company’s IPO in October 2020. Prior to Root, Mr. Rosenthal co-founded Milestone Aviation Group in 2009, where he served in multiple roles including ultimately Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Milestone became the world’s largest helicopter financier with more than $3 billion in assets in 50+ countries before being acquired by GE Capital for $1.8 billion in 2015. Mr. Rosenthal subsequently was responsible for four aviation-related subsidiaries of GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the largest aircraft lessor in the world. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rosenthal served in multiple leadership roles at NetJets. Prior to that he was an attorney at Williams & Connolly LLP. Rosenthal also co-founded Pelotonia, a leading nonprofit and annual bike ride that has raised more than $260+ million for cancer research, and he continues to serve on its board. Mr. Rosenthal holds a JD magna cum laude from Duke University School of Law and a BA with distinction from Yale University.
“Dan is a highly respected leader with a track record of delivering strong operating performance and financial results across sectors throughout his career,” said Andrew Clarke, Chairman of GCL. “He joins GCL at an important time given the substantial industry dynamics, and we are looking forward to Dan’s many contributions as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”
“I am excited to be leading GCL at such a pivotal time in the Company’s evolution. As the premier global provider of logistics and freight forwarding solutions to specialty industries including the live entertainment and music touring, sports and broadcasting, fine arts, film and TV, and high-end automobile end markets, GCL’s business is poised for continued growth,” said Mr. Rosenthal. “Throughout its impressive history dating back nearly half a century, GCL has established its market-leading position in managing all aspects of logistics planning, execution, and operations to a rapidly growing client base that relies on the quality and certainty GCL delivers. I cannot wait to meet the outstanding GCL team and our customers around the world.”
Frank Nash, Founder and Managing Member of ATL Partners, added, “Since its beginning as Rock-It-Cargo, GCL has consistently demonstrated an ability to innovate solutions in mission-critical deliveries, providing an unparalleled dependability to its demanding clients. We are confident that the addition of Dan will only bolster GCL’s standing as a consistent provider of high-performing specialty logistics solutions.”
About Global Critical Logistics (GCL)
Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Global Critical Logistics (GCL) is a leading provider of logistics to a number of end markets which require white glove, time critical services. These include live entertainment and music touring, sports and broadcasting, fine arts, classic and high-end automobiles, film & TV, corporate events, industrial projects, and humanitarian relief end markets. GCL brands include Rock-it Global, Dietl, Dynamic, Cosdel, CargoLive and Waiver. Through their offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, China, Japan, Australia, Central and South America, augmented by a network of long-term partner agents specializing in critical logistics, GCL has served thousands of customers annually for over 40 years with bespoke, specialized logistics solutions for the most demanding transportation requirements on all seven continents. For more information, please visit https://gcl.global.
About ATL Partners
Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with an experienced bench of investment professionals and network of operating resources who have decades of experience and extensive relationships in each of ATL’s core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit www.atlpartners.com.
