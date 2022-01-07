DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Global CRM Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global CRM market is poised to grow by $42.41 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the increasing adoption of CRM by SMEs and the increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings. The study identifies the focus on customer engagement as one of the prime reasons driving the CRM market growth during the next few years.
The market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
- SaaS
- On-premise
By Application
- CRM Customer Service & Support Software
- CRM Sales Software
- CRM Marketing Software
- CRM e-Commerce Software
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Key Companies Profiled
- Adobe Inc.
- Aurea Corp.
- HubSpot Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Sage Group PLC
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4gnmz
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005378/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MARKETING DATA MANAGEMENT ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/07/2022 11:38 AM/DISC: 01/07/2022 11:38 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005378/en