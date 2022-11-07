DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--
The "Crohn's Disease Therapeutics Market Forecast - Epidemiology & Pipeline Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes digestive tract inflammation, leading to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, and malnutrition. The inflammatory bowel disease treatment market can be segmented into two types, i.e., Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. Among these, Crohn's Disease dominates the global market.
According to estimates, the prevalence of Crohn's Disease was high in the United States, followed by the UK and China, in 2020. The increasing prevalence of Crohn's Disease is driving the growth of the Crohn's Disease drugs market. According to estimates, one million people were affected with Crohn's Disease in the US in 2019.
Market Drivers:
Adoption of Biologics: Biological therapies such as anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF), anti-interleukin & integrin antibodies are widely used for various inflammatory diseases such as Crohn's disease (CD). These are considered generally satisfactory in treating patients who are not adequately controlled by steroids and aminosalicylates.
Still, some patients can experience a loss of response to these therapies, particularly anti-TNFs. With Stelara (ustekinumab) being the last biologic approved for Crohn's disease in 2016, there is a demand for therapies with novel MOAs that are less immunogenic than current offerings and many new classes of therapies are looking to enter the industry over the next few years. The biologics such as anti-integrin and interleukin inhibitors are making inroads into the Crohn's Disease market owing to better clinical profile and convenient patient dosing.
Increasing Prevalence of Crohn's Disease: The market studied has been witnessing considerable growth, which can be associated with the increasing prevalence of Crohn's Disease worldwide. As per estimates, the prevalence of Crohn's Disease patients was 18,30,704 in the 8MM in 2020. This number is expected to reach 21,91,344 from 2021 to 2027.
Market Trends:
The Emergence of Microbiome Therapeutics: microbiome-based therapeutics with novel mechanisms are emerging for treating Crohn's Disease. Major players in the industry are developing novel products and spending significantly on research and development, along with major acquisitions and collaborations.
For example, Takeda has entered into a global licensing, co-development, and co-promotion agreement with Enterome S.A. Enterome, BiomX, Synlogics, 4D Pharma, Vedanta Bioscience, and many others are focusing on microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of the disease. These players adopt organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their product portfolio.
Market Segmentation
by Drug Class
- TNF-Alpha inhibitors
- 5-Aminosalicylates
- Others
by Gender Type
- Men
- Women
by Disease Type
- Small/Large intestinal type
- Large intestinal type
- Small intestinal type
by Age Group
- 49 yrs. & below
- 50 yrs. & Above
by Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- North America
- United States
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
Key Vendors
- AbbVie Inc (AbbVie)
- Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Takeda)
- Biogen Inc (Biogen)
- UCB SA (UCB)
Other Prominent Vendors
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Boehringer)
- AstraZeneca Plc (AstraZeneca)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMS)
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd
- CellTrion
Key Milestones
- In June 2022, AbbVie announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa) as the first and only specific interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD). The approval was based on The ADVANCE and MOTIVATE studies designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of two doses of risankizumab, 600 mg and 1200 mg, in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease compared to placebo.
- In May 2022, AbbVie announced positive topline results from U-ENDURE, its Phase 3 maintenance study evaluating upadacitinib in adult patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who had an inadequate response or were intolerant to conventional or biologic therapy. The results showed that more patients treated with either dose of upadacitinib (15 mg or 30 mg once daily) achieved the co-primary endpoints of endoscopic response and clinical remission, as well as the secondary endpoint of endoscopic remission, at one year (week 52) compared to placebo.
- In March 2022, Ossium Health, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for OSSM-001, a mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) product, for the treatment of refractory perianal fistulas in patients with Crohn's disease. Ossium plans to initiate patient screening and enrollment in a multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OSSM-001 by the end of 2022.
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the global Crohn's disease therapeutics market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global Crohn's disease therapeutics market?
3. Who are the key players in the Crohn's disease treatment market?
4. What are the growth factors in the global Crohn's disease therapeutics market?
5. Which country holds the most extensive global Crohn's disease therapeutics market share?
