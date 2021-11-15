DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--

The "Crypto ATM - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Crypto ATM estimated at US$25 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$408.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 49% over the period 2020-2027.

One Way, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 30.1% CAGR and reach US$58.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Two Way segment is readjusted to a revised 55.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 46.9% CAGR

The Crypto ATM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 47.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 43.4% and 41.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured):

  • Bitaccess Inc.
  • Coinme
  • Coinsource
  • Covault, Inc.
  • General Bytes S.R.O.
  • Genesis Coin Inc.
  • Lamassu, Inc.
  • Mainstreet Automaten GmbH (Orderbob)
  • RusBit Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

