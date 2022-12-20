DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--

Global Cryptocurrency Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cryptocurrency estimated at US$979.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$866.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $288.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR

The Cryptocurrency market in the U.S. is estimated at US$288.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$240.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  • Binance Holdings Limited
  • Bitfinex Group
  • Bitfury Holding B.V.
  • BitGo Inc.
  • Bitmain Technologies Limited
  • Bitstamp Ltd
  • Canaan Creative CO., LTD
  • Coinbase
  • Ethereum Foundation
  • Ethereumminer.EU
  • Intel Corporation
  • Ledger SAS
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • PandaMiner
  • Ripple
  • Shark Mining
  • Upbit
  • Xapo
  • Xilinx Inc.
  • Zhejiang Ebang Communication Co., Ltd.

