The "Cryptocurrency: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cryptocurrency Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cryptocurrency estimated at US$979.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$866.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $288.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Cryptocurrency market in the U.S. is estimated at US$288.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$240.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Cryptocurrency - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
