The "Customer Relationship Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Solution; By Deployment; By Enterprise Size; By End-Use, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global customer relationship management market size is expected to reach USD 228.74 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The incorporation of digitally enhanced technology throughout all organizational domains to improve efficiency and value generation to customers is known as digital transition. Companies are being forced to embrace new digital business strategies and industry dynamics to provide a better client experience, relationship and compete in the market. Increasing demand for efficient and reliable tools, including client relationship management, is expected to increase the industry growth over the forecast period.
Many firms have suffered as a result of worries about anything between distribution network interruptions to decreased client demand as well as social disengagement rules that have touched nearly every element of corporate activities. Companies are increasing their efforts to provide more client satisfaction by implementing digital tools such as client relationship management (CRM) to compete in the industry.
The CRM analytics segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 15.1% throughout the forecast period. The increasing need to recognize client purchasing behavior for much more personalized consumer interaction, as well as the adoption of techniques such as ML and AI by companies in order to provide better service through automated software customized marketing, is expected to increase the demand for customer analytics over the forecast period.
North America is expected to dominate the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of innovative technologies, including machine automation coupled with increasing shift towards digital technologies in various sectors such as energy, IT, healthcare and others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rising demand for customer satisfaction
- Increasing Adoption of AI and machine learning
Restraints and Challenges
- High cost of Installation
The publisher has segmented the customer relationship management market report based on solution, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:
Customer Relationship Management, Solution Outlook
- Customer Service
- Customer Experience Management
- CRM Analytics
- Marketing Automation
- Salesforce Automation
- Social Media Monitoring
- Others
Customer Relationship Management, Deployment Outlook
- On-premise
- Cloud
Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Size Outlook
- Large Enterprise
- SMEs
Customer Relationship Management, End-Use Outlook
- Services
- IT
- Manufacturing
- Finance
- Distribution
- Construction
- Government
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Education
- Others
Customer Relationship Management, Regional Outlook
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe
- Copper CRM Inc.
- Creatio
- HubSpot
- IBM
- Insightly Inc.
- Microsoft
- NetSuite Inc
- Oracle
- Pipedrive
- Salesforce.com
- SAP
- SugarCRM
- SYNNEX Corporation
- Zendesk
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd
