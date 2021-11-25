DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2021--
The "Global Data Center Construction Projects, 2021 Update - Sector Overview, Project Analytics by Country and Key Operators (Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of data center construction projects globally.
The Publisher is currently tracking a global pipeline of large-scale data center projects with a total value of US$208.3 billion. The pipeline of projects includes all those with a value above US$25 million, and at any stage from pre-planning through to execution.
The pipeline of projects currently in pre-execution stands at US$15.4 billion, with a further US$74.7 billion in planning and US$8.2 billion in pre-planning stages, indicating output in the coming years will remain significant. Projects currently under construction account for US$109.9 billion of pipeline value.
Scope
- The report provides analysis based on the Publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding. The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insight into the development of the data center construction sector.
- Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.
- Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.
Project Analytics by Country
- The US
- China
- India
- Ireland
- Germany
- Russia
- France
- Portugal
- Australia
- The Netherlands
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fr38dh
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005974/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/25/2021 07:14 AM/DISC: 11/25/2021 07:14 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005974/en