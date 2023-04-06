DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2023--
The "Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Air Conditioners, Chillers), By Application (Telecom, IT, Retail), By Containment, By Structure, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center cooling market size is expected to reach USD 56,145.9 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at 17.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Air Enterprises
- Asetek, Inc.
- Climaveneta
- Coolcentric
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- NTT Limited
- Rittal GmBH & Co. KG
- STULZ GMBH
- Schneider Electric
- Telx Inc.
- Vertiv Group Corp.
An increase in the number of data centers facilities worldwide is favoring rapid growth in this sector. Additionally, a gradual shift towards cloud services is creating demand for eco-friendly cooling technology.
Favorable initiatives by governing bodies across the globe focused on promoting cloud proliferation are driving demand for data centers, while simultaneously creating footprints for the data center cooling industry to follow. For instance, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) funded several projects related to cloud computing such as Smart Abu Dhabi or Smart Dubai.
These projects were aimed at rapid digital transformation among enterprises, while simultaneously driving economic growth for the country. These kinds of initiatives by different governments globally will impel data center demand globally, thereby proliferating the demand for cooling solutions.
Data center expansion is often associated with high CO2 emissions and increased energy usage. Furthermore, data center cooling solutions are estimated to account for 35% of the total energy consumption in data center facilities. Therefore, the vendors in this space continue to introduce sustainable cooling solutions to save over 70% of the cost associated with cooling.
For example, Apple's North Carolina data center facility operates on sustainable power sources, and data center cooling is achieved through the free-air cooling technique, allowing the chillers to be turned off for almost 80% of their operational duration.
Additionally, there is increasing pressure from local and federal government agencies, environmentalists, and the general public for organizations to implement green initiatives.
Hence, the rising demand for environment-friendly and cost-effective cooling solutions is anticipated to propel the growth of the data center cooling industry. However, high maintenance and installation costs, carbon emissions, and electricity consumption are some of the challenges affecting the market growth.
Data Center Cooling Market Report Highlights
- IT & telecom captured over 45% of the overall revenue share in 2022. 5G penetration and the pandemic brought about a rapid need for digital transformation among enterprises. It remained the key driver of success over the last few years
- Although raised floor containment is ranked third among all containment types, it is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. The segment in terms of USD is projected to surpass a revenue demand of approximately 12 million by 2030
- Although raised floor without containment category was popular in earlier days, several factors such as ineffective cooling and costs have driven down the demand over the last few years
- The worldwide data center cooling industry is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the need for enhanced cooling techniques to negate the scorching heat due to rising global temperatures
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Data Center Cooling Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market size and growth prospects, 2018 - 2030
3.2. Industry value chain analysis
3.3. Market dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint/challenge analysis
3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.4. Penetration & growth prospect mapping (key opportunities prioritized)
3.5. Business environment analysis tools
3.5.1. Industry analysis - porter's five forces analysis
3.5.2. PEST analysis
3.6. COVID - 19 impact analysis
Chapter 4. Data Center Cooling Market Product Outlook
4.1. Data center cooling market share by product, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.2. Air conditioners
4.3. Precision air conditioners
4.4. Chillers
4.5. Air Handling units
4.6. Others
Chapter 5. Data Center Cooling Market Containment Outlook
5.1. Data center cooling market share by containment, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.2. Raised floor with containment
5.3. Raised floor without containment
Chapter 6. Data Center Cooling Market Structure Outlook
6.1. Data center cooling market share by structure, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
6.2. Rack - based cooling
6.3. Row - based cooling
6.4. Room - based cooling
Chapter 7. Data Center Cooling Market Application Outlook
7.1. Data center cooling market share by application, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
7.2. Telecom
7.3. IT
7.4. Retail
7.5. Healthcare
7.6. BFSI
7.7. Energy
7.8. Others
Chapter 8. Data Center Cooling Market: Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2shzcm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005312/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/06/2023 04:12 AM/DISC: 04/06/2023 04:12 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005312/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.