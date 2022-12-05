DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
The "Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Analysis 2020-2030
The global data center fire detection and suppression market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030. Factors such as the rising awareness to protect the data centers from fire, followed by the need amongst IT industries to reduce an unplanned downtime cost caused due to damaged data centers, are anticipated to drive the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 650 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of near to USD 350 Million in the year 2020.
The global data center fire detection and suppression market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by fire systems, deployment level, and by region. By deployment level, the market is segmented into in-cabinet level, technical space/room level, and other building space/level. Out of these segments, the in-cabinet level segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 400 Million by the end of 2030. Additionally, the segment registered a revenue of over USD 210 Million in the year 2020.
On the basis of regional analysis, the global data center fire detection and suppression market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Out of these, the market in North America is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of about USD 230 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 130 Million in the year 2020.
