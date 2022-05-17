DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2022--
The "Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2022, By Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center infrastructure management market is expected to grow from $2.12 billion in 2021 to $2.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. The market is expected to reach $6.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.3%.
The data center infrastructure management market consists of sales of data center infrastructure management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the manufacturing of cooling systems, power monitoring systems, and other systems related to the infrastructure management of data centers.
Datacenter infrastructure management (DCIM) is a series of technologies that allow for effective data center management and monitoring in terms of capacity, cooling, and power usage and enables officials to properly track and control the facility's various phases.
The main types of components in data center infrastructure management are solutions and services. The data center infrastructure management solutions include asset management, network management, cooling management, power management, security management.
The different deployment models include on-premises, cloud and are used in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. It is implemented in various sectors such as BFSI, energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom and others.
North America was the largest region in the data center infrastructure management market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
An increase in data center IP traffic is expected to propel the growth of the data center infrastructure management market in the forecast period. There has been an exponential increase in internet usage and IP traffic in data centers across the globe due to the pandemic and people working from home. According to Vxchange, a US-based company that offers data centers and colocation services data center IP traffic reached 20.6 zettabytes (ZB) in the end of 2021.
Another article published by International Energy Agency (IEA) in June 2020, states that between February and mid-April 2020, global internet traffic increased by nearly 40% and the majority of the world's Internet Protocol (IP) traffic goes through data centers with which the global IP traffic is expected to double between 2019 and 2022.
This rise in the data center IP traffic is increasing the need for more data centers and in turn, swelling the demand for data center infrastructure management and services. Thus, the surge in data center traffic is expected to boost the growth of the data center infrastructure management market.
The companies focusing on launching innovative solutions and software platforms are shaping the data center infrastructure management market. Key players are developing integrated technologies and solutions using advanced solutions such as artificial intelligence in data center architecture to unlock the capacity of subsystems and improve operations and maintenance performance.
Major players in the data center infrastructure management market are
- ABB Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Commscope Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM Corporation
- Modius Inc.
- Panduit Corporation
- Raritan Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Vertiv Group Co.
- Nlyte
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg
- Stulz GmbH
- Microsoft Corporation
- ITRACS Corp
- VMware Inc.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- NetApp Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Device42 Inc.
- Sunbird Software Inc.
- SynapSense Corp.
- Fieldview Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Characteristics
3. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Infrastructure Management
5. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Solution
- Services
6.2. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Segmentation By Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- On-Premises
- Cloud
6.3. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Segmentation By Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
6.4. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- BFSI
- Energy
- Government
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- IT And Telecom
- Others
7. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0wgn4
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005809/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/17/2022 08:05 AM/DISC: 05/17/2022 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005809/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.