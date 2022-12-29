DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022--

The "Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center liquid immersion cooling market is poised to grow by $537.54 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.77% during the forecast period. The report on the data center liquid immersion cooling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The data center liquid immersion cooling market is segmented as below:

By Type

  • Large data centers
  • Small
  • mid-sized data centers

By Component

  • Solution
  • Services

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing need to reduce carbon footprint as one of the prime reasons driving the data center liquid immersion cooling market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in strategic alliances and the growing adoption of liquid immersion solutions in hyperscale data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the data center liquid immersion cooling market covers the following areas:

  • Data center liquid immersion cooling market sizing
  • Data center liquid immersion cooling market forecast
  • Data center liquid immersion cooling market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Component

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Aecorsis BV
  • Chilldyne
  • Coolit Systems
  • DCX The Liquid Cooling Co.
  • DUG Technology Ltd.
  • Engineered Fluids Inc.
  • ExaScaler Inc.
  • Fujitsu General Ltd.
  • Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
  • Iceotope Technologies Ltd.
  • LiquidCool Solutions
  • LiquidStack B.V.
  • Midas Immersion Cooling
  • Rittal GmbH and Co. KG
  • STULZ GmbH
  • Submer Technologies SL

