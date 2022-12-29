DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022--
The "Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center liquid immersion cooling market is poised to grow by $537.54 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.77% during the forecast period. The report on the data center liquid immersion cooling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The data center liquid immersion cooling market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Large data centers
- Small
- mid-sized data centers
By Component
- Solution
- Services
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the growing need to reduce carbon footprint as one of the prime reasons driving the data center liquid immersion cooling market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in strategic alliances and the growing adoption of liquid immersion solutions in hyperscale data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the data center liquid immersion cooling market covers the following areas:
- Data center liquid immersion cooling market sizing
- Data center liquid immersion cooling market forecast
- Data center liquid immersion cooling market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Component
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aecorsis BV
- Chilldyne
- Coolit Systems
- DCX The Liquid Cooling Co.
- DUG Technology Ltd.
- Engineered Fluids Inc.
- ExaScaler Inc.
- Fujitsu General Ltd.
- Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
- Iceotope Technologies Ltd.
- LiquidCool Solutions
- LiquidStack B.V.
- Midas Immersion Cooling
- Rittal GmbH and Co. KG
- STULZ GmbH
- Submer Technologies SL
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ky7ndl
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005161/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/29/2022 08:09 AM/DISC: 12/29/2022 08:09 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005161/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.