The "Data Center Server Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center server market size reached US$ 52.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 69.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2028.
Companies Mentioned
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Dell Inc.
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Inspur Group
- Bull (Atos SE)
- Hitachi Systems
- NEC Corporation
- Super Micro Computer Inc.
Data centers are designated archives that provide either a physical or virtual infrastructure to store, process, organize, and disseminate an organization's data and critical files. They are designed uniquely and can be differentiated as internet facing or enterprise (or "internal") data centers. A network's most vital systems are housed in the data centers as they are essential for the continuity of daily tasks.
For some organizations, data centers can be a large centralized place with various IT systems and solutions for support, and for others, it can be a small room with physical files and reports. Data centers can be found in various industries such as healthcare, financial institutions, IT, retail, and even in government sectors. The servers act as the backbones of data centers and are usually employed for transferring data over different computers.
The continuous transfer of data from private servers to cloud-based solutions is currently driving the growth of data center servers in various industries across the globe. Data centers can store servers and other equipment, thereby increasing their demand among the cloud service providers to house cloud services and cloud-based resources. Most consumers are now planning to increase the use of private and public cloud in the coming years.
Moreover, various consumers are now transferring data across public cloud and other commercial facilities such as colocation sites, and network provider's point of the present location.
This has augmented the demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) which further requires data center servers to include endpoint devices such as integrated compute/storage; intelligent gateway devices and nearby devices such as on-premise data centers and managed hosting sites. Other factors elevating the growth of the data center server market include increasing usage of unique client-centric solutions, enhanced security management, and technological innovations.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global data center server market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global data center server market during 2023-2028?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center server market?
4. What are the key factors driving the global data center server market?
5. What is the breakup of the global data center server market based on the product?
6. What is the breakup of the global data center server market based on the application?
7. What are the key regions in the global data center server market?
8. Who are the key players/companies in the global data center server market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Data Center Server Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Rack Servers
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Blade Servers
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Micro Servers
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Tower Servers
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Industrial Servers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Commercial Servers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 Global Data Center Server Industry: SWOT Analysis
10 Global Data Center Server Industry: Value Chain Analysis
11 Global Data Center Server Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Global Data Center Server Industry: Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zid3be
