The "Data Center Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Data Center Services Market to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Services estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Design & Consulting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Installation & Deployment segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Data Center Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
Training & Development Segment to Record 8% CAGR
In the global Training & Development segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Data Center Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
