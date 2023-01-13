DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023--
The "Data Center UPS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center UPS market size reached US$ 5.71 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 8.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.88% during 2021-2027.
An uninterruptible power supply (UPS) refers to enhanced electrical apparatus that provides battery backup by activating automatically during an event of power disruption, outages, and voltage fluctuations. It functions by converting alternating current (AC) into direct current (DC) power using a rectifier.
It also includes flywheel, lithium-ion, and valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) as standard UPS types that are further available in standby, line interactive, and double conversion forms. These systems help maintain the infrastructure until consistent power returns, suppress the energy surges to prevent equipment damage, and eliminate the operational disturbances caused by fluctuations.
Apart from this, data center UPS improves energy efficiency, minimizes power consumption, and offers high power performance and scalability to meet power requirements. As a result, data center UPS is used by various industries to avoid information or file loss and malfunctioning of equipment.
Data Center UPS Market Trends:
The increasing need for several online services and the widespread adoption of cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are primarily driving the market growth.
Furthermore, the growing demand for online contactless payment solutions has supplemented the demand for UPS in data centers in the banking, finance, insurance, and servicing (BFSI) sector. Such solutions allow easy customer access and trading operations in data center facilities operated by financial institutions.
Additionally, the escalating instances of utility power failures and anomalies have prompted the dependence on data centers to provide reliable electrical structure, power, and topology solutions, such as UPS modules, which is propelling the market growth.
Moreover, the growing requirement for over-the-top (OTT) content, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has propelled the installment of UPS in the media and entertainment industry to circulate content, thus acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Apart from this, the wide acceptance of cloud servers and ongoing product employment in data centers to promote the smooth functioning of equipment are positively augmenting the market growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global data center UPS market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center UPS market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the battery technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the tier type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the data center size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global data center UPS market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- ABB Ltd.
- Cyber Power Systems Inc.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Eaton Corporation plc
- General Electric Company
- Kohler Uninterruptible Power (Ireland) Limited
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- RPS Spa (Riello Elettronica S.p.A.)
- Schneider Electric SE
- Solaredge Technologies Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Vertiv Group Corporation.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component Type:
- Solution
- Standby UPS
- Line Interactive UPS
- Double Conversion Online UPS
- Others
- Services
- Managed
- Professional
Breakup by Battery Technology:
- Lithium-Ion
- Flywheel
- VRLA
Breakup by Capacity:
- Less than or Equal to 500 kVA
- 500 kVA-1000 kVA
- More than 1000 kVA
Breakup by Tier Type:
- TIER I and II
- TIER III
- TIER IV
Breakup by Data Center Size:
- Small Data Centers
- Medium Data Centers
- Large Data Centers
Breakup by End Use Vertical:
- Banking and Financial Services
- Manufacturing
- Information Technology
- Energy
- Healthcare
- Government
- Entertainment and Media
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
