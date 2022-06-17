DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2022--
The "Data Centre Construction Projects Overview and Analytics by Stage, Key Country and Player (Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners), Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A global pipeline of large-scale data center projects with a total value of US$302.8 billion.
The pipeline of projects includes all those with a value above US$25 million, and at any stage from pre-planning through to execution. The pipeline of projects is evenly balanced, with 50.1% in the pre-execution and execution stages, and 49.9% in the early stages of pre-planning and planning.
The report provides analysis based on construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.
As disruption due to the pandemic subsides, levels of investment in new data centre capacity are expected to accelerate, particularly in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific.
The growth of global data consumption is expected to continue to gather momentum, necessitating increased investment in data center projects, with the uptake of 5G, rising internet penetration in population-heavy emerging economies, and the increasing employment of bandwidth-intensive and low latency-dependent technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, all expected to lead to exponential increases of data consumption.
The major US hyperscalers, Google, Microsoft and Amazon, continue to invest substantially in hyperscale facilities and the provision of cloud services, while the increased need for localised data center infrastructure to support latency-sensitive applications has driven increased investment in "edge" data centres.
