The "Data Converter Market Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Due to the first quarter interruptions in the supply chain, worldwide revenue for data converters will be lower than originally expected. Our current forecast still calls for a decline to under $3 billion.

Long term, however, this market should rebound which was expected for 2020 but now 2021.

Data Converters are primarily used in medical imaging, transportation applications, industrial designs, and communications infrastructure. Products include Analog to Digital Converters (ADCs), Digital to Analog Converters (DACs), and other mixed-signal which include analog switches, potentiometers, and mux products.

The Data Converter Market Tracker provides forecasts for data converters by region, market segment, application area, and by product type and architecture. Forecasts are also provided by speed and resolution. Market share is also provided.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Significant Findings
  • Regional Forecast
  • Application Consumption Analysis
  • Automotive Market
  • Computer Market
  • Consumer Market
  • Communications Market
  • Industrial Market
  • Product Forecast
  • Supplier Market Share
  • Methodology

