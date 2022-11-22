DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--
The "Global Debt Collection Software Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The debt collection software market, is poised to grow by $1614.02 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period. The report on the debt collection software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by regulatory compliance, increasing demand for cloud-based applications, and the pricing strategies of vendors.
The debt collection software market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the introduction of analytics in debt collection software as one of the prime reasons driving the debt collection software market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of debt-collection mobile apps and the rise in demand for integrated debt-collection software solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the debt collection software market covers the following areas:
- Debt collection software market sizing
- Debt collection software market forecast
- Debt collection software market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
6 Market Segmentation by Industry Application
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- A4dable Software
- Ameyo Pvt Ltd.
- Analog Legalhub Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Chetu Inc.
- Comtronic Systems LLC
- DAKCS Software Systems Inc.
- DebtCol Software Pty. Ltd.
- Experian Plc
- ezyCollect Pty. Ltd.
- Fair Isaac Corp.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Gaviti Akyl Ltd.
- Indigo Cloud Ltd.
- MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Nestack Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- PrimeSoft Solutions Inc.
- Quantrax Corp. Inc.
- Radixweb
- receeve GmbH
- Totality Software Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29yx2n.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005709/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/22/2022 12:02 PM/DISC: 11/22/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005709/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.