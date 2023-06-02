DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2023--
The "Global Debt Collection Software Market by Portal Type (Self-service, Third-party), Function (Consulting, Debt Collection Analysis, Debt Data Integration & Documentation), Deployment, End-User - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Debt Collection Software Market size was estimated at USD 3,222.28 million in 2022, USD 3,491.34 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.84% to reach USD 6,348.91 million by 2030.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Automation in the Accounts Receivable Process
- Surge in the Multichannel Collection Models
- Rise in the Need to Reduce Bad Debt and Optimize Collection Costs
Restraints
- High Cost of Maintenance
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Commercial and Consumer Debt Recovery Services
- Rise in the Use of Analytics-Enabled Collections Models
Challenges
- Lack of Real-Time Collaboration Between the Borrower and Collector
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Global Debt Collection Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:
- Based on Portal Type, the market is studied across Self-service and Third-party. The Self-service commanded largest market share of 54.79% in 2022, followed by Third-party.
- Based on Function, the market is studied across Consulting, Debt Collection Analysis, Debt Data Integration & Documentation, and Debt Process Automation. The Debt Process Automation commanded largest market share of 29.23% in 2022, followed by Debt Data Integration & Documentation.
- Based on Deployment, the market is studied across Cloud and On-Premises. The On-Premises commanded largest market share of 55.12% in 2022, followed by Cloud.
- Based on End-User, the market is studied across Collection Agencies, Consumer Goods & Retail, Financial Institutions, Healthcare, and Telecom & Utilities. The Financial Institutions commanded largest market share of 35.61% in 2022, followed by Collection Agencies.
- Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 37.90% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Debt Collection Software Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
- Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global Debt Collection Software Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Debt Collection Software Market during the forecast period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Debt Collection Software Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Debt Collection Software Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Debt Collection Software Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Debt Collection Software Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Debt Collection Software Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Debt Collection Software Market, by Portal Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Self-service
6.3. Third-party
7. Debt Collection Software Market, by Function
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consulting
7.3. Debt Collection Analysis
7.4. Debt Data Integration & Documentation
7.5. Debt Process Automation
8. Debt Collection Software Market, by Deployment
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cloud
8.3. On-Premises
9. Debt Collection Software Market, by End-User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Collection Agencies
9.3. Consumer Goods & Retail
9.4. Financial Institutions
9.5. Healthcare
9.6. Telecom & Utilities
10. Americas Debt Collection Software Market
11. Asia-Pacific Debt Collection Software Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Debt Collection Software Market
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Usability Profiles
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AgreeYa Solutions, Inc.
- Ameyo Pvt Ltd
- Analog Legalhub Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd
- Arvato infoscore GmbH
- Chetu Inc.
- Coface
- Comtech Systems Inc.
- Experian Information Solutions, Inc.
- FICO
- Finvi
- JST CollectMax
- Katabat
- Loandisk
- Maxcredible
- Maxyfi Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Pegasystems Inc.
- Vertican Technologies, Inc.
