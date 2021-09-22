DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021--
The deception technology market was valued at USD 1335.5 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 2814.16 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period, 2021 - 2026.
- Illusive Networks Ltd
- TrapX Security Inc.
- Smokescreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd
- Attivo Networks Inc.
- Rapid7 LLC
- Ridgeback Network Defense Inc.
- GuardiCore Ltd
- Acalvio Technologies Inc.
- CounterCraft SL
- CyberTrap Software GmbH
- Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc. (Skyview Capital LLC)
- LogRhythm Inc.
- WatchGuard Technologies Inc.
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT Security Limited)
- Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)
Key Market Trends
Government Sector to Witness Significant Market Growth
- Deception technology offers government entities the foundation for an active defense that provides early and accurate detection of in-network threats and the ability to respond to them quickly and decisively. Recognizing the importance of deploying deception to protect critical information, the National Institute of Standards and Technology has included it in drafts of SP 800-160 and 800-171b.
- The rise of advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks in government is expected to create opportunities for the market studied over the forecast period. For instance, a prominent attack was code-named, Deep Panda, and compromised over 4 million US personnel records, which may have included details about secret service staff. Deep Panda is an APT attack against the US Government's Office of Personnel Management, probably originating from China.
- The increasing investments from the government or related regulatory bodies to further prevent the cybercrime onslaught is expected to boost the adoption of the deception technologies over the forecast period. In April 2019, the NPCC National Cybercrime Program announced a multi-million-pound investment from the UK Government, which states that every police force in England and Wales would have a dedicated cybercrime unit in place.
North America Occupies the Largest Market Share
- North America is the largest region for the deception technologies, as the region has a high demand for protection and control systems against cybercrimes. Also, the region has the highest adoption rate of IoT technologies, leading to a growing need for data security.
- The major trends responsible for the growth of deception technology in the North American region include the growing number of smartphone devices and an increase in the adoption of social apps, which generate ample data that contain valuable information. This has significantly increased the risk of cyber threats.
- The cyberattacks in the United States have increased dramatically over the past few years. For instance, in March 2020, the US Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system, part of what people familiar with the incident called a campaign of disruption and disinformation that was aimed at undermining the response to the coronavirus pandemic and may have been the work of a foreign actor.
- With the availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions, high frequency of cyberattacks, and increased adoption of connected technologies are expected to drive the growth of the deception technology market in the North American region.
