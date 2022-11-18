DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--
The "Demolition Robot Market By Product Type, By Application, By Sales Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global demolition robots market was valued at $286,633.4 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,255,172.5 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.
Demolition robot is a specially designed robot, which can be operated from a distance with the help of remote control. These robots are majorly used for basic tasks in building construction and civil engineering projects such as concreting, building, positioning, finishing, demolishing, drilling, tunneling, earthmoving, and scaffolding. The use of demolition robots serves as a safer alternative for manual demolition of concrete structures.
Trend shows that manufacturers are focusing on offering mobile robots as a new form of professional service to gain competitive edge in the market. This, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for various demolition tools such as crushers, breakers, drills, and buckets to break building materials such as concrete and road pavements.
Most demolition robots are similar to small excavators, but these excavators are compact and are designed to fit in a small space. The automated variants are safe to use, since they are operated with the help of remote control. These robots work day and night, and aim to complete the demolition activity faster. They have strong growth potential by replacing traditional demolition machines that require operator and large amount of fuel.
Rapid urbanization and industrialization in the developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Bangladesh, Egypt, and Russia have resulted in the need of new construction and refurbishment of old constructions, which are expected to drive the growth of the global demolition robot market during the forecast period.
In addition, rise in activities such as reconstruction, renovation, and remodeling due to increase in number of old constructions fosters the market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of robots in the construction industry due to cost and time savings is expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements such as incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT), telematics, and artificial intelligence (AI) for the development of efficient and cost-effective demolition robots are anticipated provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the demolition robot market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing demolition robot market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the demolition robot market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global demolition robot market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
- Mini
- Medium
- Large
By Application
- Construction
- Mining
- Tunneling
By Sales Type
- New Equipment
- Aftermarket
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Sweden
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Brokk Group
- Conjet AB
- Epiroc AB
- Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Husqvarna Group
- Komastu Ltd.
- Sherpa Miniloaders BV
- TEI Rock Drills
- TopTec Benelux BVBA
