The "Dental Consumables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Dental Implants, Crowns & Bridges, Dental Biomaterials, Orthodontic Materials), By End-use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dental consumables market is poised to witness substantial growth in the coming years, with a projected value of USD 57.7 billion by 2030, according to a comprehensive report released by [Publisher Name]. This anticipated expansion, set to materialize at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030, is a result of various factors propelling market growth, including the increasing demand for cosmetic dental procedures, a surge in dental implant usage, the proliferation of dental tourism, the aging global population, and an expanding global economy.
Dental treatments have become integral to the realm of medical tourism, where individuals seek dental surgeries abroad due to cost-effectiveness and availability. This trend, coupled with the competitive landscape among dental specialists, has fueled a remarkable surge in demand for dental consumables. The realm of cosmetic dentistry, in particular, has witnessed a remarkable upswing in the utilization of dental consumables over the years.
Emerging economies have emerged as significant contributors to the growth of the dental consumables market. Escalating income levels in these economies are predicted to bolster the premium category of dental consumables, especially in developing markets. Meanwhile, in industrialized nations, streamlined treatment regimens, enhanced convenience, and standardization are anticipated to optimize chair time, thereby fostering market expansion.
The initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the dental care sector. Lockdowns, trade suspensions, and travel restrictions significantly hampered the progress of the healthcare industry, notably dental care. Many dental practices were compelled to cease operations, adhering to social distancing guidelines stipulated by governments. Only emergency cases were permitted. Non-emergency dental procedures, as per the American Dental Association (ADA), were postponed. However, the market has been demonstrating a resilient recovery trajectory.
Report Highlights:
- The dental implant segment emerged as a dominant revenue contributor in 2022, with a projected CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the soaring demand for dental implants.
- The dental clinic segment held a significant revenue share in 2022, poised for rapid growth with a projected accelerated CAGR. The competition among care providers and the demand for cost-effective treatments are anticipated to fuel the development of independent dentistry clinics in the years ahead.
- The crowns & bridges market is anticipated to flourish, propelled by shifting demographics and the increasing adoption of CAD/CAM technology for prosthetics.
- North America established its dominance in terms of revenue share in 2022 and is poised to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period, courtesy of technological advancements in diagnosis within the oral & dental solutions domain.
- The Asia Pacific dental consumables market is projected to surge at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, propelled by the deregulation of oral and dental care systems in key countries like India and China, stimulating industry growth in the region.
Market Dynamics:
Market Driver Analysis:
- Escalating demand for cosmetic dental procedures
- Increased usage of dental implants
- Growth of dental tourism
- Aging global population
- Expanding global economy
Market Restraint Analysis:
- Initial impact of COVID-19 pandemic
Companies Mentioned:
The global dental consumables market is marked by the presence of key industry players, including:
- Dentsply Sirona
- Straumann Holding
- 3M
- Henry Schein
- Patterson Companies, Inc.
- Envista (Denehar Corporation)
- Zimmer Biomet
- Ivoclar
- Align Technology
- Benco Dental
This insightful report provides in-depth analyses, robust market segmentation, and comprehensive insights into the dental consumables landscape. With a focus on the key highlights and market dynamics, the report serves as an essential tool for industry stakeholders, decision-makers, and investors seeking to navigate and capitalize on the burgeoning dental consumables market.
