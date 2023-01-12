DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
The "Global Dental Implants Market (by Material, Product, Design & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dental implants market is expected to record a value of US$6.08 billion in 2027, rising at a CAGR of 6.31%, for the time period of 2023-2027. Factors such as increasing geriatric population, growing concern for oral healthcare, expansion of dental service organizations, rising preference for cosmetic dentistry and surging focus on edentulous treatment would drive the growth of the market.
However, the market growth would be challenged by shortage of trained dentists and dental hospitals, high cost of dental implant treatment & reimbursement issues and greater risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges. A few notable trends include increasing spending on dental services, accelerating penetration of digital dentistry, growing application of CAD/CAM technologies and advancements in implant technology in developed countries.
The global dental implants market has been segmented on the basis of material, product and design. On the basis of material, the global market can be bifurcated into Titanium implants, zirconium implants and other implants made of materials such as ceramic and porcelain fused to metal. In terms of the product, the global dental implants market can be divided into endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, transosteal implants and others. Whereas, the market is divided into Tapered implants and parallel-walled implants, in terms of design.
The fastest growing regional market was Europe due to the rising aging population requiring oral care services, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry & dental aesthetics among patients and growing prevalence of dental ailments across the region along with rising awareness among individuals regarding dental health encouraging them to opt for dental implant treatments.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Increasing Geriatric Population
- Growing Concern for Oral Healthcare
- Expansion of Dental Service Organizations
- Rising Preference of Cosmetic Dentistry
- Surging Focus on Edentulous Treatment
Key Trends & Developments
- Increasing Spending on Dental Services
- Accelerating Penetration of Digital Dentistry
- Growing Application of CAD/CAM Technologies
- Advancements in Implant Technology in Developed Countries
Challenges
- Shortage of Trained Dentists and Dental Hospitals
- High Cost of Dental Implant Treatment & Reimbursement Issues
- Greater Risk of Tooth Loss associated with Dental Bridges
Scope of the report
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global dental implants market segmented on the basis of material, product, design and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.
- The major regional and country markets (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.
- The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
- The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Straumann Holding AG and Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.) are also presented in detail.
Key Target Audience
- Dental Implants Manufacturers
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Distributers and Suppliers of Dental Implants' Products & Services and Other Stakeholders
- Organizations, Forums, and Alliances related to Dental Implants
- Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Impact of COVID-19
3. Global Market Analysis
4. Regional Market
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Danaher Corporation
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- Straumann Holding AG (Institut Straumann AG)
- Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.
