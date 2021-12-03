DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 3, 2021--
The "Dental Practice Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dental practice management software market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global dental practice management software market is set to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
The growing awareness about oral hygiene is increasing the number of dental check-ups around the world. This, in confluence with the rising geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to developing oral diseases and conditions, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth.
Additionally, the ease of making payments, booking appointments and update information through user-friendly online portals has further catalyzed the market growth. Moreover, the integration of IT solutions in oral healthcare services is escalating the demand for dental practice management software to reduce clinical errors and improve healthcare delivery.
Furthermore, cloud-based dental practice management software is gaining traction on account of its wide range of benefits, including charting and imaging, tracking insurance claims and automating billing reminders.
Apart from this, the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability is promoting the adoption of paperless, digital dentistry, which is anticipated to influence the market growth positively in the coming years.
Dental practice management software helps healthcare professionals manage their everyday operations. It assists in automatic accounts keeping, managing inventory, maximizing clinic efficiency and improving communication between doctors, staff and patients.
It can be integrated with X-ray sensors, intraoral cameras, imaging equipment and other dentistry devices to keep patient records electronically. Presently, dental practice management software runs as software-as-a-service (SaaS) or in the cloud as an app, which eliminates the need for storing patient information on paper and allows clinicians to access data remotely.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global dental practice management software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dental practice management software market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global dental practice management software market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- ABELSoft Inc.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Carestream Dental LLC
- Curve Dental Inc.
- Datacon Dental Systems
- DentiMax LLC
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Henry Schein Inc.
- Patterson Companies Inc.
- Practice-Web Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- Cloud-Based
- Web-Based
- On-Premises
Breakup by Application:
- Patient Communication Software
- Billing Software
- Payment Processing Software
- Insurance Management
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Dental Clinics
- Hospitals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
