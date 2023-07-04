DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2023--
Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Dental Restorative Supplies estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Metal Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ceramics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Dental Restorative Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$666.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$448.6 Million by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Restorative Dentistry: An Indispensable Field of Dentistry
- Global Restorative Dentistry Market Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2019
- Dental Restorative Supplies: Restoring and Rehabilitating Form and Function of Missing or Damaged Teeth Structures
- Developed Regions Lead Global Sales, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Metal Alloys Lead Dental Restorative Supplies Market, Composites to Witness High Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Market
- State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19
- Dental Restorative Supplies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Demand for Dental Restorative Materials
- Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Restorative Treatments & Products
- Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries for 2020E
- Changing Consumer Preferences: A Major Influencing Factor
- Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Increasing Dental Filling Procedures to Buttress Growth of Dental Amalgam Market
- As the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution, Efforts to Phase-out Dental Amalgams Gain Momentum
- Dental Fillings Emerge as the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution: Global Average Annual Mercury Consumption in Tons in Select End-Uses
- Composition of Dental Amalgams: Percentage Breakdown by Weight for Copper, Mercury, Silver, Tin and Other Metals
- UN Mercury Treaty Encourages Phase-Down of Dental Amalgams
- Countries Remain Divided over Ban on Mercury-based Dental Amalgam
- Drawbacks of Mercury-based Dental Amalgams Raises Popularity of Tooth-Colored Materials
- Composite Fillings in Dental Restorations: Benefiting from the Shift Away from Dental Amalgams
- Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels
- Dental Cements: A Solution for Teeth Discoloration and Misalignments
- Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Aesthetic Restorations
- Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Desire for Tooth-Colored Fillings Drives Demand for Non-Metal Filling Materials
- Growing Popularity of Composite Resins for Aesthetic Procedures
- Addressing Issues with Composite Resin-based Restorations
- Need for a Simpler Composite Resin Restorations' Finishing System to Save Time
- Advancements in Composite Materials
- Impressive Progress in Dental Restorative Materials to Transform Dentistry
- Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material
- Novel Materials Enable Advanced Glass Ionomer Cements for Dental Applications
- Dental Biomaterials Market: Positioned for Growth
- Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination
- Radical Concepts Add New Dimensions to Dental Materials
- Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor
- Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations
- Rising Gold and Precious Metal Prices Driving Growth of Non-Metal Restorations
- All-Ceramic Restorations Find Favor
- Technology Advancements in All-Ceramic Restoration Dentistry Necessitates Advanced Materials
- Innovative Pediatric Crowns Present Effective Approach for Dental Restoration
- Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight
- Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing: A Key Issue for Dental Industry
- Black Marketing of Dental Products: A Major Concern
- Why Do Restorative Materials Fail?
- Innovations in Restorative Materials
- S82 Fluorcanasite
- Zirconia
- Lithium Disilicate
- Cention N
- Provisional Materials: Major Dental Fabrication Elements
- Conventional Provisional Materials
- Advanced Materials
- Digital Restorative Systems: A Brief Overview
- Digital Impression Systems
- Chairside CAD/CAM Systems
- Digital Scanners and Cameras
- Open and Closed Architecture
- Software for Digital Dental Restorations
DENTAL MARKET: A REVIEW
- Dental Market: Focus on Oral Health Fuels Market Growth
- Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
- Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales
- Global Dental Market: Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Segment for 2019
- Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services
- Global Healthcare Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2018-2022
- Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019
- Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Countries for the Year 2019
- Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Transforming Role of Dental Practices
- Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
- Noteworthy Trends in Dental Industry
- M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Dental Restorative Supplies: An Introduction
- Types of Dental Restorative Materials
- Direct Restorative Materials
- Indirect Restorative Materials
- Bonding Materials
- Dental Impression Materials
- Biomaterials
- Dental Amalgams
- Types of Dental Amalgams
- Glass Ionomers
- Composite Resins
- Dental Ceramics
- Bonding Agents
- A Comparative Review of Major Restorative Materials
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 54 Featured)
- 3M ESPE AG
- Coltene/Whaledent AG
- DenMat Holdings, LLC
- Dentsply Sirona
- DMG America, LLC
- GC Corporation
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Kerr Corporation
- Kulzer GmbH
- Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.
- Pentron Clinical Technologies, LLC
- Premier Dental Products Company
- Shofu, Inc.
- Silmet Ltd.
- VOCO GmbH
